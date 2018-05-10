Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Have Split

After dating for nearly two years, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have split. PEOPLE confirms that the singer, who recently attended the Met Gala without Miller, and the rapper have split, but will remain friends amicably. TMZ says the decision to split is due to conflicting work schedules.
On April 19, Grande released her first single since the Manchester terrorist attack, "No Tears Left To Cry" and also announced her upcoming album, Sweetener. On Twitter, Miller showed his support for the track, saying how proud of her he was.
Miller and Grande first met back in 2013 when the two appeared on a song together, "The Way," but did not confirm any relationship until September of 2016. Later, in 2017, Grande admitted that she had "loved and adored" Miller from the moment she met him when she was 19.
