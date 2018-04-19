Ariana Grande Just Broke Her Social Media Silence & Dropped A Low Pony

When you think of Ariana Grande, you think of a ponytail. The singer has rocked a high-up, tight ponytail for as long as I can remember, in part due to damage from hair dye ("My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," she explained on Instagram. "As annoying as it is for y’all to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now.”) and probably also because the style became so closely associated with the singer. However, these teaser photos from her upcoming single "No Tears Left To Cry" (which I am extremely hyped for, BTW) prove we're beginning a brand new era.
Advertisement
Okay, so, to be fair, she's still wearing a ponytail. However, it's no longer the sky-high, slicked back style we're used to. It's now a low ponytail, tied loosely — oh, and it's platinum.
This small change is turning out to be a huge adjustment for fans, who know as well as I do that this decision is purposeful, and signals something big ahead.
"LOW PONYTAIL ERA? IM HERE FOR IT," one wrote.
all my AP Lit training is telling me that high ponytail ariana grande = happy and low ponytail ariana = sad— Marissa Linzey (@MarissaLinzey) April 19, 2018
"all my AP Lit training is telling me that high ponytail ariana grande = happy and low ponytail ariana = sad," another fan predicted.
"ariana grande lowered her ponytail...she’s ready to fight," another declared.
Where were you the first time you saw Ariana Grande’s low ponytail?— ᴋᴇᴠɪɴ ʙɪᴀɴᴄʜɪ (@thekevb) April 19, 2018
"Where were you the first time you saw Ariana Grande’s low ponytail?" A good question.
And here's an important reminder:
Ariana Grande: invented the half up/half down, high ponytail, space buns, and low ponytail hairstyles. ?? pic.twitter.com/OCVIz5ZSta— LM|DC (@UnbrokenFate) April 19, 2018
A cursory scroll through Ariana Grande stan Twitter (a wild place) reveals that everyone is pretty much on the same page: this change in hair will probably reflect a change in tone, possibly due to the traumatic Manchester bombing last May.
"No Tears Left To Cry" comes out tomorrow.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement