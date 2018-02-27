I Transformed Myself Into Ariana Grande — & Here Are The Results

Fast forward to 2014 and we're starting to see the makings of that classic Grande look, complete with a fierce cat-eye, a slick half-up-half-down ponytail, and a dusty rose lip. The last look? Well, that might be our favorite yet. Press play above to watch all three of our favorite Ariana Grande beauty moments come to life, and comment below to let us know which star you want us to copy next.