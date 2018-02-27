I Transformed Myself Into Ariana Grande — & Here Are The Results

We live in the age of chameleon-like celebrity beauty (think: Katy Perry's ever-changing red carpet looks or Kylie Jenner's rotating door of hair colours). It's not everyday you find a young star looking to cement a signature — that is, unless you're looking at Ariana Grande.
The pop star knows the allure of a classic beauty look. Hers? Winged-out liner, pink lips, and sleek hair. Sure, the star's look has changed since her Nickelodeon days, but the foundation has always been there. It may be one of the things we like most about Grande, that she can play with different textures, accessories, and finishes all while staying true to her style.
In honour of the star's beauty evolution, we decided to recreate three of our favourite Grande looks. And who better to do it on than an Ariana Grande superfan? First off, we took a walk down memory lane, revisiting a look Grande wore often on the set of Nickelodeon's Victorious, where she played the bubbly Cat Valentine. Grande dyed her hair every other week during her stint as Valentine, but rather than colouring our model's hair, we decided a wig was in order.
Fast forward to 2014 and we're starting to see the makings of that classic Grande look, complete with a fierce cat-eye, a slick half-up-half-down ponytail, and a dusty rose lip. The last look? Well, that might be our favourite yet. Press play above to watch all three of our favourite Ariana Grande beauty moments come to life, and comment below to let us know which star you want us to copy next.
