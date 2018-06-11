"I remember sitting with Jason in my studio saying 'I love music so much, but I wish that's what people saw first and foremost,'" she told us. "Jason knows me as a singer, as a musician, as a person he cast on Broadway, so his response was, 'What the hell are you talking about?' And I was like, 'My ponytail!' He was like, 'Is that a thing?'" A "thing" it is, indeed, and calling it out is just one part of why the song is so special to her, she says.