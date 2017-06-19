The 5 Drugstore Foundations Celeb Makeup Artists Actually Use

What do you get when you give a celebrity makeup artist 100 drugstore foundations to test? Besides a lot of dirty makeup wipes, a hell of a lot of tips for finding the best in the bunch. Because who doesn't want to save some dough on the makeup product that you run out of the fastest?
Here's how it all went down: In-demand makeup artist Jamie Greenberg took a break from her celebrity clientele (she works with Rashida Jones, Kaley Cuoco, and many more) and YouTube beauty channel to take part in our massive foundation experiment. The challenge was simple: Try over 100 formulas and colors from 16 mass brands, then pick her top five.
Watch her break down the best of the best — all of which are under $16 — ahead.