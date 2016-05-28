Blame it on spring fever if you must, but transformation is in the air. While our own Maria Del Russo recently dyed her dark locks platinum blond, she's just one of many who are seizing the new season as the perfect opportunity to mix things up.
Take Hollywood, for example. Rooney Mara just went platinum; Kim and Kylie both hit the blond bottle, and Taylor Swift? The pop star has officially ditched her red lips for something a bit edgier. All these changes have inspired us to round up the biggest beauty transformations from the past month or so. Some of these celebs were simply trying out a drastically new look for a night (ahem, Gwen), while others are far more committed to their swaps.
Either way, all of these women look beautiful before and after they opted for something new, which further drives home our point: It may be time to bust out a new look.
Which of these transformations would you try? Tell us in the comments below!
