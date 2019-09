Another Celeb Went Platinum — & This One Will Actually Shock You

Maybe there's bleach in the water on the West Coast, because the list of Hollywood stars debuting platinum locks just keeps getting longer and longer...and the locks keep getting lighter and lighter. Emma Stone went back to blond this weekend, Kristen Stewart hit the bottle last month (and, man, she's been looking rad ), and Taylor Swift took a trip to the light side around the same time. Even Rachel McAdams is a recent convert. Which is the long way of saying that while platinum strands aren't as ubiquitous as shaggy lobs just yet, they're quickly approaching a critical mass.