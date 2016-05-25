Another Celeb Went Platinum — & This One Will Actually Shock You

Maybe there's bleach in the water on the West Coast, because the list of Hollywood stars debuting platinum locks just keeps getting longer and longer...and the locks keep getting lighter and lighter.
Emma Stone went back to blond this weekend, Kristen Stewart hit the bottle last month (and, man, she's been looking rad), and Taylor Swift took a trip to the light side around the same time. Even Rachel McAdams is a recent convert. Which is the long way of saying that while platinum strands aren't as ubiquitous as shaggy lobs just yet, they're quickly approaching a critical mass.
Emma Stone went back to blond this weekend, Kristen Stewart hit the bottle last month (and, man, she's been looking rad), and Taylor Swift took a trip to the light side around the same time. Even Rachel McAdams is a recent convert. Which is the long way of saying that while platinum strands aren't as ubiquitous as shaggy lobs just yet, they're quickly approaching a critical mass.
The latest star to bleach? Raven-tressed Rooney Mara, with the help of her longtime colorist Cassondra Kaeding, who's known as one of the best pros in L.A. for pulling off the dramatic technique. Her client list is stacked with stars like Kate Hudson and insiders like hairstylist Jen Atkin; earlier this year, she helped us predict platinum as a major spring trend.
Kaeding tells us Mara's been flying under the radar since her trip to the salon a few weeks ago, but we're predicting icy-blond, intricate updos in the star's near future.
What do you think of this growing trend — and who would you like to see go light next? Tell us in the comments below!
What do you think of this growing trend — and who would you like to see go light next? Tell us in the comments below!
Advertisement