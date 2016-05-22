Attention, ladies and gentlemen: Emma Stone is now platinum blonde.
On Saturday, Stone went to Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, CA. She left the salon with a whole new look, debuting what appeared to be a layered lob with wavy, platinum blonde locks.
Mèche Salon is known for giving countless celebs major hair color makeovers. Its Instagram includes images of Chrissy Teigen and Charlize Theron debuting their own recently dyed hair.
Stone may be best known for her red hair, but the actress is actually a natural blonde. A hair chameleon, she's tried everything from red to blonde to brunette and back again. And while she's certainly gone blonde before (remember The Amazing Spider-Man?), we've never seen it quite this platinum. And we are totally digging it.
