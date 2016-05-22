Emma Stone Goes Platinum Blonde Ahead Of Summer

Attention, ladies and gentlemen: Emma Stone is now platinum blonde.
On Saturday, Stone went to Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, CA. She left the salon with a whole new look, debuting what appeared to be a layered lob with wavy, platinum blonde locks.
The actress was spotted post-transformation by none other than Refinery29's West Coast editor, Lexy Lebsack. Shortly after, Stone left for her car through the salon's back door.
Mèche Salon is known for giving countless celebs major hair color makeovers. Its Instagram includes images of Chrissy Teigen and Charlize Theron debuting their own recently dyed hair.
Emma Stone may be best known for her red hair, but the actress is actually a natural blonde. She's also gone blonde before — though never platinum.
