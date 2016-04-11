Here's one celeb hair-color change we definitely did not see coming.
Actress Kristen Stewart isn't exactly known for her daring beauty antics. Aside from chopping off and dyeing her locks a bold orange shade back in 2014, she's pretty much stayed in the same beauty lane for the duration of her time in front of the camera. Which is why we did a serious
double quadruple take when we caught a glimpse of her new platinum-blond hair.
The 26-year-old was spotted at LAX yesterday with newly bleached tresses poking out of her black beanie. As Vogue reminds us, the Twilight star is actually a box brunette, as in she was born with lighter hair. It appears that, in a way, she's returning to her au naturel roots — in a very bold and bright way.
Is the bleached look the beginning of Stewart experimenting with more colors? We could see a pink moment happening. Or blue, perhaps? We also definitely envision her rocking the peekaboo-rainbow hair. We'll try not to get our hopes up, but a beauty team can dream.
Related Links:
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hair — & She's Bringing Ombré Back
Lucy Hale Goes Back To The Dark-Hair Side
Peekaboo Rainbow Hair Is Our New Favorite Thing
Actress Kristen Stewart isn't exactly known for her daring beauty antics. Aside from chopping off and dyeing her locks a bold orange shade back in 2014, she's pretty much stayed in the same beauty lane for the duration of her time in front of the camera. Which is why we did a serious
The 26-year-old was spotted at LAX yesterday with newly bleached tresses poking out of her black beanie. As Vogue reminds us, the Twilight star is actually a box brunette, as in she was born with lighter hair. It appears that, in a way, she's returning to her au naturel roots — in a very bold and bright way.
Is the bleached look the beginning of Stewart experimenting with more colors? We could see a pink moment happening. Or blue, perhaps? We also definitely envision her rocking the peekaboo-rainbow hair. We'll try not to get our hopes up, but a beauty team can dream.
Related Links:
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hair — & She's Bringing Ombré Back
Lucy Hale Goes Back To The Dark-Hair Side
Peekaboo Rainbow Hair Is Our New Favorite Thing
Advertisement