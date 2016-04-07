If undercuts and rainbow hair had a baby, it would be the cat-inspired 'do we saw yesterday on Russian Instagram user Katichka. But the daring new mashups don't stop there — more hair experimenters are testing the trend and giving birth to some pretty dope creations.
What we're dubbing "peekaboo rainbow hair" around the office is perfect for the more color-shy beauty fans who still want to experiment. Interested in letting your daring flag fly? Just wear your hair up for the day. Looking for a more demure look? Simply style your tresses so that they cover your surprise color.
Ahead, we've compiled the coolest rainbow-hair undercuts we've peeped on Instagram. But before you click through, check out this mesmerizing video that shows off the hair-dyeing process to get a full appreciation of the new trend. If these pictures don't sway you, the seconds-long bit just might convince you to take the plunge and pick up a set of clippers.
