Cat-Lovers, This New Hairstyle Is For You

Rainbow hair (and the many different iterations of it) has been trending for a minute-and-a-half now. Undercuts got a cool-girl makeover a couple of months ago, which gained some traction. And now, those two moments have come together to form a very colorful, very out-there hair concoction that's being dubbed the "rainbow-cat undercut."
As Mashable reported, a woman in Russia — who goes by the name of Katichka — posted a photo of her half-pink, half-blue head of hair on Instagram — which was, we should note, a throwback moment to the days of #SplitHair. But wait, there's more. The young lady's mane surprise is revealed once she turns around and lifts her hair to expose: the shape of a cat.
"My sleepy cat with me always," she captioned the image. The actual, live sleepy cat is this (slightly scary) feline that she posts about frequently. Katichka has already received over 16,000 likes on the cat-undercut photo since posting it a couple of days ago — and pet lovers everywhere are considering immortalizing their own animals in their tresses.
We chatted with Katichka via email. She says her new hair was inspired by the clothes she and her boyfriend sell, as well as "style and music by Melanie Martinez." That, and she adores cats — specifically, her nine-month-old Sphinx, Maggy. (Katichka also just got a tattoo of Maggy, because of course.)
She tells us that the hairstylist who cut her hair, Aliyousha, wanted to bring more creativity into her work, so Katichka offered up her head as a canvas (as one does). "I think the reason why everybody liked the style so much is that we make it with all the love," Katichka tells us. She adds that at first, she wasn't crazy about all of the media coverage she was getting. "After the haircut, I felt a bit uncomfortable, 'cause such style attracts too much attention. For [the] first few days, I wore a hat, because in Russia such looks can be taken negatively."
Eventually, Katichka's friends cheered her up; she has received thousands of comments on Instagram since she posted the picture, and she says she's very grateful for all of the love she's received.
Looks like Katichka is bringing a brand-new, positive, and colorful meaning to "cat hair."
