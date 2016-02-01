This New Hair-Color Trend Is Truly Museum-Worthy

This story was originally published on Feb. 1, 2016.
Is it just us or does it seem like there's a new hair-color "trend" every other day? Watercolor tresses, opal manes, and, most recently, cinnamon-swirl strands (we couldn't make this stuff up) — and they're all taking over Instagram. Well, the latest one is — in our opinion — truly museum-worthy.
Kansas-based stylist Ursula Goff is bringing famous paintings to life on her clients' hair. She draws inspiration from works of art to create mesmerizing, kaleidoscope-like hair colors that are surprisingly delightful. According to her Instagram account, Goff has been painting since the age of five and these creations are an extension of her art. "I tend to color hair much the same way I color a canvas, using the same sorts of color-application techniques and identical color theory," she explains on Instagram.
Ahead, check out her gallery of a collection — from "The Starry Night" strands to an Andy Warhol-inspired Pop Art look. Sorry pumpkin-spice hair, but we think Goff's masterpieces win this round.
