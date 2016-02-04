A couple days ago, British model Amber Le Bon showed off a new hairstyle on Instagram — the platform of choice for stars to debut new 'dos nowadays. But rather than a cut or, say, highlights, the Redken spokesperson revealed a set of rainbow bangs. That's right.
We've never really thought about all the dye-job possibilities out there for fringe, but the results are in-your-face pretty. And Le Bon isn't the first to dabble in the multicolored trend. Just click through the #RainbowBangs hashtag on Instagram, and you'll be inundated with kaleidoscopic hair galore.
Of course, the trend is only doable for those with a fringe (although, clip-ons are also an option). But if you're looking to make a major change, you can kill two trends with one stone by hopping on this bandwagon. If you're in need of convincing, we've rounded up some Insta inspiration for your perusing pleasure. It may be about time to start living your most colorful life.
