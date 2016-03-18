Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hair — & She's Bringing Ombré Back

In the ultimate #flashbackfriday move, Kim Kardashian is bringing back ombré hair.
In a late-night Snapchat post, the mother of two debuted light-blond, dip-dyed brunette strands along with a fresh new length. "Midnight haircut," she captioned the post, which features celebrity hairstylist César Ramirez in action. Judging from her snaps, it seems that Kim is more than pleased with her new 'do, which — at least thanks to the filter she's using — reminds us of the original ombré trend that hit a fever pitch in 2012. (Before giving way to sombré, natch.)
Kim has dabbled with blond shades in the past. She went platinum-blond this time last year, opted for a more subdued version back in 2013, and her most recent switch-up was courtesy of a wig. But this new change comes completely out of left field. We typically equate her sister, Khloé Kardashian, as the patron saint of the ombré look. (No coincidence, Ramirez also works with her.)
For the color, Ramirez painted the frame of Kim's face with "bold toffee and caramel pieces." According to a statement from his brand, Mizani, her new color is Ramirez's modern version of ombré. "No need for allover ombré," the statement reads. "This technique gives you a lived-in, grown-out, rock-'n'-roll color just so people think you really aren't trying too hard." Next, Ramirez chopped off five inches and finished it off with some layering to add texture.
And, though we may not be ready for the dye job's full comeback just yet, if the 35-year-old has anything to say about it, we better get ready. Who's already booked their salon appointment?
