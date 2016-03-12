Kylie Jenner can't stop working, and she can't stop — won't stop — changing her hair. The beauty chameleon debuted yet another new hue while at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in Orlando last night: Navy blue.
The 18-year-old reality star showcased her new navy locks in a long, straight style, contrasting the deep blue of her hair by wearing a bright salmon dress to the event.
But going from ghostly gray to bright turqoise to mint green to blonde and back again doesn't come easy to the natural brunette. Jenner took to Snapchat earlier the very same day to lament the damage constant dying has done to her still-luscious-looking locks.
"You're just such an asshole because, like, the top of my hair is, like, kind of destroyed from my bleach, so I'm really, like, self-conscious about it," she says to a friend while tossing her short, wet, and still un-dyed hair for the camera in a video posted for fans. (Hey, no one said life in the spotlight would be easy.)
Jenner then asks boyfriend Tyga for his opinion before sweetly declaring, "My natural hair is my favorite," to the camera.
But that didn't stop the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan from changing her hair later that day, with what appears to be a wig.
Hey, you do you, Kylie! It certainly seems to be paying off in spades. And if you need some help with that damaged hair, we've got your back.
