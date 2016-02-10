Oh, to be Kylie Jenner. To have days when priority numero uno is to shill butt-enhancement cream from the comfort of your own backyard, or just while away an afternoon (make that a significant portion of your life) making faces on Snapchat. When you can earnestly tell the world, "Everyone always wants to know what lashes I wear," and you've got 50 million Instagram followers to prove it. That's something — we're not sure exactly what, but it's something.
We took it upon ourselves to crunch a few numbers and determine how much it really costs to breathe the rarefied air of a #sponsored life. Because following Kylie Jenner on social media offers nothing if not a master class in personal branding — mama can't snap from just any old sofa.
And while older sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé may have schooled her in HOA fees and rattlesnake fencing, King Kylie has been game to share every tweak, tuck, and twist she's implemented in her new digs since moving in late last year. Here's just a taste of what it costs.
We took it upon ourselves to crunch a few numbers and determine how much it really costs to breathe the rarefied air of a #sponsored life. Because following Kylie Jenner on social media offers nothing if not a master class in personal branding — mama can't snap from just any old sofa.
And while older sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé may have schooled her in HOA fees and rattlesnake fencing, King Kylie has been game to share every tweak, tuck, and twist she's implemented in her new digs since moving in late last year. Here's just a taste of what it costs.