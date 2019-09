Oh, to be Kylie Jenner . To have days when priority numero uno is to shill butt-enhancement cream from the comfort of your own backyard, or just while away an afternoon (make that a significant portion of your life) making faces on Snapchat . When you can earnestly tell the world, "Everyone always wants to know what lashes I wear," and you've got 50 million Instagram followers to prove it. That's something — we're not sure exactly what, but it's something.We took it upon ourselves to crunch a few numbers and determine how much it really costs to breathe the rarefied air of a #sponsored life. Because following Kylie Jenner on social media offers nothing if not a master class in personal branding — mama can't snap from just any old sofa.And while older sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé may have schooled her in HOA fees and rattlesnake fencing , King Kylie has been game to share every tweak, tuck, and twist she's implemented in her new digs since moving in late last year. Here's just a taste of what it costs.