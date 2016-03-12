Kylie Jenner On Why She's A Total Workaholic

Between her constantly sold-out Lip Kits, Puma partnership, new cooking show, and surprisingly addictive mobile game, Kylie Jenner is one busy 18-year-old. But she doesn't mind the stressful schedule a bit.
"When I get up in the morning, I can't wait to start working!" Jenner told People during her unsurprisingly crazy-crowded appearance at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Orlando last night. "When I am not working, I get anxiety."
The Snapchat savant, who has been candid about her battles with anxiety in the past, credits mama Kris with inspiring her to really get to work about three years ago. "I didn't know what to do with myself, so I asked my mom, who I admire so much, for some suggestions. Mom told me I was great with business and I should get involved with that," Jenner explained to the magazine. "She is an amazing businesswoman herself who has been a major influence on me over the years. So, I took her advice."
That advice certainly seems to be paying off. The creator of the can't-keep-em-on-shelves Lip Kits, who effusively told People, "I love everything about being in business," is currently developing new soon-to-be must-have cosmetics, like eyeshadow, eyeliner, concealer, and bronzer. Recently, Jenner celebrated reaching 54 million followers on Instagram, announcing the milestone with a charmingly cheeky tongue-out emoji.
All we can say is, it's a good thing the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan likes to work — her camera-ready persona doesn't come cheap, after all. No wonder the entrepreneurial teenager is already considering retirement.
