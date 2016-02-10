Update: More of the Kardashian and Jenners have now joined in on Kylie's experimental Snapchat movie.
It maintains the same plotline: Harry Hudson, a close friend of Jenner's, is having a secret love affair with a slew of women including Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and... Caitlyn Jenner?
Will we get to see Kris, Kim or Khloé in the next part of the saga? Only time will tell.
This article was originally published Feb. 9 at 10:45 a.m.
Award season is upon us, and it seems like the Jenner sisters are testing their own skills behind, and in front of, the camera. Or at least, behind and in front of the Snapchat app.
Could this be the debut of a budding career in acting and directing? Probably not.
But it is pretty entertaining. The flick seems to be the brainchild of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, with guest appearances by their friends Hailey Baldwin and Harry Hudson. In other words, just a few friends hanging out and trying to make each other laugh.
Best classified in the romance horror genre, the 32-frame, 110-second long saga even has an intermission. It goes from the story of a forbidden romance, into a tale of betrayal and revenge. It's silly, but it got the internet's attention. #Kylie was trending on Twitter last night.
Even Jen Atkin, the Jenner’s/Kardashian’s hair stylist and friend, said her friend wanted to include the story in his film for the Tribeca Film Festival.
We're assuming that is a complete joke, but with these girls, you never know. Watch the Snapchat movie in full below. Who knows, it could be coming soon to a theater near you.
