As the game continues, the gals head to the Santa Monica salon and help save the day, and PrincessPeach29 keeps gaining followers and becoming ever more Kardashian-like along the way. Kylie and Kendall are super nice and encouraging, and their real-life faces pop up at random times, offering dedicated followers the impression that they have their very own relationship with the reality stars — just like anyone else with a big enough data plan and a WiFi connection.



But here's the thing: To rise through the ranks of Kylie and Kendall's app world, all you really have to do is press buttons and do the bidding of your more established peers. All conversations are surface level, and the underlying agenda is always to gain new followers and multiply the growing squad of people you can leverage for your own benefit. The game is to get famous on social media so that you too can get paid for just showing up. It's a Kardashian world, and we're getting a virtual glimpse at what living in it must be like.





