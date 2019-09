It’s not just the week of the pink wig in Kendall and Kylie world, no sir. The bigger news, likely to score even more likes on the 'gram, is that the Jenner sisters have just launched their own app, Kendall & Kylie, on the App Store and Google Play today.“Thank God!” we hear you cry, “now we can all relax and get on with things.” The app has been developed by Glu Mobile, who have also built games for their sister Kim, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, and are reportedly working on one with Taylor Swift But how to follow in the wake of older sister Kim’s Hollywood app? Which has made over $200 million since its arrival in June 2014, according to Bloomberg News. Obey y’all; just do it bigger and better, with, like, dogs and options to pull a ‘duckface’ for selfies.