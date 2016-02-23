Kylie Jenner May Delete Her Instagram Account

The words "Kylie Jenner" and "retire" just don't seem to go together. After all, she is only 18. But there's one aspect of her extremely social life that the reality star feels almost burnt out from — her Instagram account.
Jenner has had a lot to document in recent days, between her sold-out Lip Kits, a new cooking show, and the launch of her mobile game with her sister Kendall.
In an interview for Wonderland's spring issue, Jenner opens up about her popular social media account, which boasts over 50 million followers. Jenner tells the magazine she uses the page to display her "alter ego," as the Daily Mail reports.
But sooner than later, she'll be over it.
"It’s not that I don’t want to do it," she explains. "Yeah, actually I kind of just don’t want to do it anymore. Honestly, I’ve always been like that. I want to be a businesswoman and be behind-the-scenes. Kylie Jenner needs to retire."
Maybe she just wants more time to focus on the the important things in life, like her budding career as a director of Snapchat movies.
