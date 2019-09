The master behind Hale's new, lighter look? None other than redheaded hairstylist Kristin Ess , whose clients include Lauren Conrad and Ashley Tisdale."I dye," Hale wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @kristin_ess for temporarily making me the blonde alter ego I've always wanted to be."Turns out, Hale isn't being coy when she says "temporarily." We reached out to Ess, who tells Refinery29, "Lucy is in between filming her new movie, Dude, and going back to PLL. She gets these short breaks, and that's when we get to play with her look... She doesn't get to keep it, because, as we all know, Aria is a brunette babe through and through. "Ess kept Hale's signature bold brows in mind when highlighting. "We kept a little natural root to sync things up with her brows," she says. As for the mid-lengths and ends, "we did a super baby-fine highlight on her using foils. It takes forever, but it's worth it," Ess says.