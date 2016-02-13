14 Celeb Glam Squads You Should Know

Sometimes you're getting ready for a night out, and you take a selfie and are pretty sure you look like this. But regardless of how excellent your selfie turns out, you do not look like Taylor Swift on the red carpet. Because — unlike us normals — Taylor Swift has a team of makeup artists to turn her into the glamorous goddess we know.
Of course, Swift isn't alone. Nearly every enviable cat-eye or hair flip on the red carpet is thanks to some incredibly talented makeup artist, hairstylist, or beauty professional who knows exactly what is needed to create the Hollywood illusion. They're the real stars, the secret superheroes of the industry, if you will.
So we've decided to give these secret badasses a little love. Ever wondered how Emma Stone, Lupita Nyong'o, and Lana Del Rey always look so good? Wonder no more. Ahead, 14 incredible makeup artists and hairstylists behind the most enviable red carpet looks.
