Update: After a brief two-month stint as a redhead, it looks like everyone's favorite former blonde is back to her signature color. Her hairstylist, Kristin Ess, posted a picture on Instagram of Conrad's new 'do with the caption, "my lil blonde bb is back." And her hair is looking better than ever, might we add.
This story was originally published on December 19, 2015.
Earlier this year, Lauren Conrad cemented her place among California blondes when she became the face of John Frieda Beach Blonde. Can we handle the seismic shift that is LC reborn as a (gasp!) redhead?
Duh, when she looks this cute, of course we can. That's her matching hairstylist Kristin Ess' color and style. We call it adorable twinning, even if she seems to be mocking the Single White Female nature of the situation. Back in February, she told Refinery29 of her longtime stylist: "I do whatever she tells me!"
So far, Ess hasn't led her astray, what with her momentarily pastel color, last year's trend-setting bob, and this latest color change. Lest you forget, she also created this stunning wedding look. And if anyone really misses the yellow-tressed version of our girl, in March, you'll be able to pick up a copy of her book, Celebrate, featuring a much blonder LC.
OPENER IMAGE: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX Shutterstock.
