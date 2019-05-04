Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Red Hair
Beauty
Meet The Breakout Hair-Color Trend Of 2019: Copper
by
Megan Decker
More from Red Hair
Celebrity Beauty
Ariel Winter Just Showed Off Her Little Mermaid-Worthy New Red Hair
Lydia Wang
May 4, 2019
Beauty
Natasha Lyonne Just Went From Natural Blonde To
Russian Doll
Red
Rachel Lubitz
May 1, 2019
Beauty
Emma Roberts Just Made A Drastic Hair Change — & She Looks
Just
Like...
Megan Decker
Apr 25, 2019
Celebrity Beauty
Eva Mendes Is Having "Strawberry Feels Forever" With Her New Summ...
"Strawberry feels forever," she wrote in a the caption, and Eva Mendes wasn't kidding. Call it a red berry infusion or the perfect meeting of copper and
by
Courtney E. Smith
Beauty
19 NYC Colorists Who Will Give You The Best Hair Of Your Life
Complain all you want about New York City's overpriced apartments, unreliable subway system, and the stench of hot trash on your commute to work— but
by
Us
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Going Red When You're Brun...
Based on appearances alone, coloring your hair unicorn pink or mermaid blue may seem like a magical endeavor, but it's actually pretty straightforward,
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
18 Famous Redheads Who Will Have You Calling Your Colorist ASAP
Natural redheads might only make up 2% of the population, but that hasn't stopped a whole spectrum of red shades from dominating salons, and gracing the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Emma Roberts Wins Best Winter Hair Color With A Fresh Brunette Shade
When you've been coloring your hair for longer than you can remember — blonde babylights every six weeks since the ninth grade, buying bottles of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Katherine Langford Embraces The Buzziest Hair Color Of 2019
If you needed any more evidence that copper is the biggest hair color trend of 2019, one look at Katherine Langford's most recent Instagram post will have
by
Megan Decker
Celebrity Beauty
Emma Stone’s New Hair Color Defies Trends — & It’s Fabulous
Unlike the weather, awards season is heating up, and celebs are using the spotlight to show off their new looks. And the easiest way to snag some love
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
Sophie Turner Had To Dye Her Hair Twice A Week For
Game Of Th...
Everyone is gearing up for the final season of Game of Thrones, which will premiere on April 14. For months, HBO has been taunting fans with cryptic
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Yes, Madelaine Petsch's Red Hair Is Real — & Here's How...
Madelaine Petsch is largely known to her fans as Cheryl Blossom, the high-school mean girl turned Southside Serpent on Riverdale. But as we've learned
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
13 Winter Hair-Color Ideas Straight Out Of NYC's Trendiest S...
This week, once you've nestled into a spot by the fireplace and slipped your feet into a pair of cozy wool socks, consider jumping into some 2019
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
17 Stunning (& Simple) Party Hair Looks To Try This Holiday Season
Holiday party season has arrived — and at the worst possible time for your wallet. After last week's routine root touch-up turned into a $200
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Biggest Twist In
Riverdale
's Third Season Is......
This story contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 3. Season 3 of Riverdale has been… a lot. A murder trial! Teenage fight clubs! Gargoyle Kings
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
12 Winter Haircut Trends Coming Out Of L.A.'s Most Popular S...
With the new year getting closer by the second, you may be feeling that inexplicable itch to call your salon, snag the next available appointment, and get
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
17 Flattering Haircuts To Try This Winter —
Before
Every...
Imagine it's a windy December morning, and you're standing on the sidewalk waiting for the light to turn. The bone-chilling breeze whips across your face,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
5 Stunning Hair Trends That Will Transform Old Highlights Into Wi...
It only makes sense that hair color trends shift with the seasons. In the middle of July, you might find yourself laying on the hot sand with a bottle of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Red Velvet Hair Trend Is Rising & You'll Want A Bite
Digging a fork into a thick slice of red velvet cake — with cream cheese icing, thank you very much — is peak dessert joy. The sweet maroon treat is
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
"Mid-Lights" Is L.A.'s Coolest Winter Hair Color Trend
It's easy to assume that the cool girl you see standing at the crosswalk with a chic cream-colored turtleneck and the most stunning hair color — a deep
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Products To Keep Your New Hair Color Brass-Free
If you dye your hair blonde, or even certain shades of brunette, brassy hues are like cockroaches after the apocalypse. They just keep on comin',
by
Us
Beauty
The Raddest Fall Haircuts Coming Out Of L.A.'s Coolest Salons
It's strange how fast late fall creeps up on us. One day you're enjoying the September breeze, sipping some still seasonally appropriate rosé, and the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Fall Hair Color Trends You're About To See All Over L.A.
Heading into the hair salon for a seasonal color can be tricky. You're feeling the fall spirit, hankering for a warmer shade, but don't know exactly what
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Biggest Hair Color Trend For 2019 Is More Versatile Than You ...
Before this year, going red felt... off limits. Even though platinum requires a ton of bleach and rainbow is a multistep process, becoming a redhead
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Emma Stone's Colorist Tells Us How She Keeps Her Red Hair Lo...
Ever since Emma Stone's breakout role as a quirky redhead in 2007's Superbad, people have been bringing photos of the actress to her longtime colorist,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Takes On This Fall's Trendiest, Most Versatile Haircut
Think about the small luxury that is pulling your head through the neck of your favorite chunky knit sweater on a chilly fall morning. That kind of simple
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Red Wine Hair Trend Is Almost As Good As A Glass Of Merlot
When the temperature hits below 60° F, we make some changes in our lives. Instead of hitting the local rooftop bar from frozen margaritas, we're coming
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
These Subtle Hair Color Trends Are Sweeping NYC For Fall
Imagine strolling out of the hair salon on a sunny October Saturday after a long-awaited appointment with your favorite colorist. Whether you spent six
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Pro Guide To Make Red Highlights Work On EVERY Color
We're down to bleach our hair to oblivion, or try coffee-colored balayage, but red hair — strawberry blonde, rusty copper, blazing auburn, and the like
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Coolest Hair Trends Coming Out Of London Street Style
If New York City is your sophisticated older sister with the kick-ass career, and France is the chic cousin who makes laissez faire dressing her brand,
by
Lexy Lebsack
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted