If you haven't found enough inspiration yet while bingeing Riverdale or Game of Thrones — seriously, those shows are filled to the brim with the burnished color — we've got a long list of famous redheads ready to make the case for trying the trend sooner rather than later. From Emma Stone's glossy strawberry blonde to Rihanna's mahogany bob, there's no shortage of red inspiration. Our favorite red-headed celebs, ahead...