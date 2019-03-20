Natural redheads might only make up 2% of the population, but that hasn't stopped a whole spectrum of red shades from dominating salons, and gracing the heads of stars who may or may not have been born with it. From New York to L.A., trendseekers have been requesting everything from red-velvet transformations to auburn highlights.
If you haven't found enough inspiration yet while bingeing Riverdale or Game of Thrones — seriously, those shows are filled to the brim with the burnished colour — we've got a long list of famous redheads ready to make the case for trying the trend sooner rather than later. From Emma Stone's glossy strawberry blonde to Rihanna's mahogany bob, there's no shortage of red inspiration. Our favourite red-headed celebs, ahead...