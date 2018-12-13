The Biggest Twist In Riverdale's Third Season Is… Archie's Hair?

This story contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 3.
And it's hard to believe that we're already at the mid-season finale — which only left fans with more questions. Is Hiram the Gargoyle King? Will Veronica and Reggie get together? Why did Archie Andrews dye his hair?
Truth be told, Hiram probably isn't and V & R probably will, but we don't really care about any of that right now. After last night's shocking episode, all Twitter can worry about is Archie's dark-chocolate roots.
Here's a quick catch-up: After Archie and Jughead escaped to Toledo (to crash with Jughead’s mother and sister), they quickly learn that anyone who helps Archie escape Hiram's kung-fu grip will likely die. Therefore, the two must part ways — for both their safety. By the end of the episode, Jughead is on his way back to Riverdale with hot dad F.P., while Archie bids adieu to his own father near the Canadian border.
But before he flees into the woods, Archie takes the time to color his hair brown with an unidentified box of temporary hair dye in an attempt to mask his identity. (Somehow we're supposed to believe Fred Andrews made time to stop at a local Walgreens for a box of hair dye for his on-the-run son... OK, whatever.)
Naturally, fans are freaking out about his dark hair transformation.
Some dig it.
Dying Archie’s hair brown is a game changer. Holy mother of god ? thank god the oompa loompa Orange is gone. #riverdale pic.twitter.com/J7Eee3dPSA— Lee Radziwill (@radziwill_lee) December 13, 2018
Nothing was more shocking during the mid season finale than Archie changing his hair #Riverdale— Maddie (@giddy_up_skippy) December 13, 2018
archie is a whole snack w his brown hair #Riverdale— Erin O'Donnell (@erin0donnell) December 13, 2018
Others don't get it.
So Archie dyes his hair black & suddenly he’s supposed to be unrecognizable? #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/bXXdsz3wEt— Kc (@93pct_stardust) December 13, 2018
So is Archie’s hair black and a little orange in the back? Who did this? #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/5tKqpI12wT— Dr. Harleen Quinzel (@MclovinCobain) December 13, 2018
Shits getting out of hand in #Riverdale !!!!! How will jughead get back to Betty? I still don’t understand Hiram’s big plan !? Is Archie even Archie anymore without the red hair!? HOW are we going to wait until mid January!??? ???— Andrea Kelley (@loveasylivefree) December 13, 2018
Archie with no red hair is like... something weird, I don’t know, but it’s weird #RIverdale— Basic Riverdale Stuff (@BasicRiverdale) December 13, 2018
Unfortunately, we have to wait until January 16 to find out whether or not Archie's weak attempt at a disguise will work, but until then, we're betting actor KJ Apa (who plays Archie) is very happy he can ditch the fake red hair for now.
