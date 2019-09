Riverdale Is About To Become The Dirtiest, Bloodiest Show On TV

Luckily, most of our theories aren't that far off — according to the show's new makeup department head, Juliana Vit , that is. Aside from the new Donnie Darko vibe the show is getting from now on, Apa will appear shirtless (a lot) and Reinhart will get a little dirty to Nancy Drew her way out of something. We're guessing that's not even the half of it, but we'll just have to wait and see. Until then, we tapped Vit for her behind-the-scenes scoop on what really goes on before the camera rolls, how Apa covers his real tattoos for those shirtless scenes, and why this season will be much dirtier and bloodier than the last. Her answers, ahead.