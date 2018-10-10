Riverdale Is About To Become The Dirtiest, Bloodiest Show On TV

Do any of the characters' looks change this season?

"The characters' looks really have been established by season three, so it's kind of hard to change anything now. We do have to cover some characters in more dirt than others. For example, we haven't had to put any on Vanessa [Morgan] or Madelaine [Petsch], but we do have to make [Reinhart] sweaty and tired-looking sometimes, and she's all for it."