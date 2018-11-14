Season 2 of Riverdale pushed the characters of Archie Comics to peak darkness. Boy-next-door Archie (K.J. Apa) was arrested for murder. Betty (Lili Reinhart) took down her serial killer dad, but not before stopping by the Whyte Werm for a very uncomfortable strip tease. Oh, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) straight-up drugged and kidnapped a guy, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) exacted a literal pound of flesh from one of his enemies.
Oh those youths.
Yep, the iconic comic book characters were pushed to some seriously deranged places in season 2 — and, if you're a Riverdale fan, you loved every second of it. Fortunately, season 3 is promising just as much craziness.
As confirmed by spoilers for the new season, there's oodles of romantic drama, a possible cult, and a brand-new enemy for Archikens. Season 3 of Riverdale may not return until October 10, but that doesn't mean we're not analyzing everything there is to know about the new season. Click through to read up on what we think is going down when the small town with pep calls us home.
