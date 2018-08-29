Riverdale bid farewell to the mystery of the Black Hood when Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) gave his serial killer soliloquy at the end of season 2. (Still not sure why Betty's dad killed all those people, but hey, if it gets F.P. and Alice one step closer to endgame, I'm here for it.) However, if you thought that the Black Hood was the last creepy entity Riverdale would introduce to fans, you are not going to enjoy this insanely unsettling trailer for season 3, courtesy of E! News.
We will have to wait until October 10 for season 3 of Riverdale to commence, but right now, the new trailer proves that The CW drama is not messing around. Archie (K.J. Apa) heads to jail. Veronica (Camila Mendes) declares her and her redheaded lover "endgame," which will be quite funny if she ends up hooking up with Reggie (Charles Melton), as suspected.
Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart), however, are in a much different show than the Godfather television reboot Varchie is perpetually involved in. Bughead's show features... a cult? Betty sees what appears to be a demonic horned figure standing over her, though it's unclear if the thing is a person, or just an ornate symbol of devil worship to come. If Betty has it bad, Jughead may have it worse: The trailer shows Jughead scream for help upon coming across some sort of altar... where it looks like there are two dead bodies bowing down. Riverdale is apparently Hereditary now.
If the next mystery on Riverdale involves creepy satanic rituals, they might be connected to Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Polly (Tiera Skovbye), who have both joined the absolutely-a-cult "The Farm" following Hal's Black Hood arrest. A previous teaser for the new season showed the Cooper girls performing some sort of fire-based ritual with twin babies Juniper and Dagwood, so, you know — that's going to work out well for everyone.
It's not all creepy, though: The promo also shows lots of good shipping fun, with Bughead kisses and a particularly excellent post-coital moment with F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice. Let's hope F.P. can rescue Alice from The Farm so they can ride off into the sunset on his Harley... finally.
With a show as twisted as Riverdale, we really can only guess what will go down in season 3. With satanic rituals, Archie legal troubles, and oodles of romance, though, it will definitely not be boring.
Watch the new promo here:
