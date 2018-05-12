I'm sorry, did you think that Pretty Little Liars had a lot of twins? Because Riverdale is here to say "Hold my beer. And also hold my twin's beer." The CW series, which will air its season 2 finale on Wednesday, has plenty of twisted mysteries, but the one I'm really interested in is how the Cooper and Blossom family could possibly boast so many doubles. Season 2's penultimate episode "Judgment Night" revealed that Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) is the real Black Hood, and now, a popular fan theory making the rounds suggests that it's Hal's twin who is helping him as the second serial killer stalking Riverdale.
How did we get to a place where Hal having a secret (and equally evil) twin actually makes a lot of sense? It may be because of how many twins the show has already introduced. Click through to see the many twins (and a few bonus doppelgangers!) Riverdale has already bestowed upon us.
