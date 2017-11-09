Story from TV Shows

Why Everyone Thinks Taylor Swift Just Came To Riverdale

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Courtesy of the CW
This Riverdale mom does not like your little games.
No one came out of Wednesday's episode of Riverdale, "When A Stranger Calls," unscathed. That included ever-judgy Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick), who was outed as a former Southside Serpent and reformed "bad girl" after Betty (Lili Reinhart) published her mugshot in the newspaper at the Black Hood's request.
What's a woman to do when the entire town is throwing shade? Channel Taylor Swift, apparently.
Rather than hiding from her past, Alice went full-on "Look What You Made Me Do" at the Lodge's party, rocking a music-video worthy dress and perfect snake pendant.
Advertisement
Oddly, this episode was shot before Swift dropped the first video for her album Reputation, so the connection between Mrs. Cooper and the "Blank Space" singer is a total coincidence. Still, these two would definitely have an enthralling conversation about how to reclaim the snake narrative.
Twitter definitely agrees:
Alice's Taylor Swift certainly seems like a major turning point for the character, who, up until now, has always tried to play the "good citizen of Riverdale" card.
In an interview with Collider, Amick stressed that it was important Alice go on this emotional journey.
"I [really enjoyed playing Alice Cooper] herself. I knew she was gonna go on a pretty twisted journey. [Showrunner] Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and I had talked specifically about making sure that we really pushed her to the limit of being the villain and really loving to hate her, knowing that she was going to have a full meltdown and you’d get to see behind why she is the ice queen that she is, and that there actually is a whole lot of insecurity and damage behind it all."
I can't wait to see how Alice claps back at her haters next.
Read These Next:
You'll Never Guess How Anna & Elsa Connect To The Disney 'Verse
The Best British Shows You Should Be Watching
Exactly What Women Spend To Compete On The Bachelor
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series