This Riverdale mum does not like your little games.
No one came out of Wednesday's episode of Riverdale, "When A Stranger Calls," unscathed. That included ever-judgy Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick), who was outed as a former Southside Serpent and reformed "bad girl" after Betty (Lili Reinhart) published her mugshot in the newspaper at the Black Hood's request.
What's a woman to do when the entire town is throwing shade? Channel Taylor Swift, apparently.
Rather than hiding from her past, Alice went full-on "Look What You Made Me Do" at the Lodge's party, rocking a music-video worthy dress and perfect snake pendant.
Oddly, this episode was shot before Swift dropped the first video for her album Reputation, so the connection between Mrs. Cooper and the "Blank Space" singer is a total coincidence. Still, these two would definitely have an enthralling conversation about how to reclaim the snake narrative.
Twitter definitely agrees:
Alice Cooper went full Taylor Swift on #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/bYULZlZCas— Stranger Thangs (@Dariusthecool) November 9, 2017
The newest member of Taylor Swift's squad Alice Cooper #riverdale pic.twitter.com/Da5pcpnYcH— Melissa Ann ? (@bsbriverdale) November 9, 2017
Omg! Alice Cooper just pull a @taylorswift13 LWYMMD!! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/QlokTII4xs— Amanda Rogers (@AmandaRogers91) November 9, 2017
SHIT ALICE COOPER 'R U LOOK WHAT U MADE ME DO' TAYLOR SWIFT?! #Riverdale— the real slim shady (@rpellyy) November 9, 2017
Alice's Taylor Swift certainly seems like a major turning point for the character, who, up until now, has always tried to play the "good citizen of Riverdale" card.
In an interview with Collider, Amick stressed that it was important Alice go on this emotional journey.
"I [really enjoyed playing Alice Cooper] herself. I knew she was gonna go on a pretty twisted journey. [Showrunner] Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and I had talked specifically about making sure that we really pushed her to the limit of being the villain and really loving to hate her, knowing that she was going to have a full meltdown and you’d get to see behind why she is the ice queen that she is, and that there actually is a whole lot of insecurity and damage behind it all."
I can't wait to see how Alice claps back at her haters next.
