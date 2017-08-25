Evil Taylor Swift Is Here to Sell You Snake Merch

From the red snake slithering across the Look What You Made Me Do lyric video to the coiled snake that curled across her revamped Instagram page, it's clear Taylor Swift is embracing her new life as a reptilian. So, why not sell this transformation to her legions of fans?
Yes, last night's drop of Taylor Swift's new song Reputation was accompanied by the launch of a brand new e-store. The site offers 11 pieces of merch, from graphic tees emblazoned with Taylor Swift's profile to wool dad hats embroidered with a gothic-lettered "Rep" that's suspiciously reminiscent of Kanye West's "I Feel Like Pablo" font. The gems of the collection, however, are the snakes, which appear in the form of boho jewelry and an athleisure-adjacent hoodie.
According to Taylor Swift's website, the merch is part of a new "Verified Fan" program where fans looking to purchase concert tickets can "boost their place in line" via "boost activities" that verify their status as diehard Swifties, not ticket resellers. The most powerful boosts involve spending money on the album or these items, making it easier for rich fans to get tickets and bolstering Swift's sales. Still, you don't have to be angling for a Reputation tour ticket to get in on the madness, which is available for pre-order and ships September 12. Click through to see the products heralding the rise of the scaly, slithering, snakelike Swift.