Evil Taylor Swift Is Here to Sell You Snake Merch

According to Taylor Swift's website , the merch is part of a new "Verified Fan" program where fans looking to purchase concert tickets can "boost their place in line" via "boost activities" that verify their status as diehard Swifties, not ticket resellers. The most powerful boosts involve spending money on the album or these items, making it easier for rich fans to get tickets and bolstering Swift's sales. Still, you don't have to be angling for a Reputation tour ticket to get in on the madness, which is available for pre-order and ships September 12. Click through to see the products heralding the rise of the scaly, slithering, snakelike Swift.