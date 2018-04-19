There are few shows that I have obsessed over quite like Pretty Little Liars. I spent so much time trying to figure out who A was that I started to think that maybe I was the omnipresent all along. (The clues. Were. All. There.) Alas, nothing gold can stay, and no mystery series can continue on without a proper conclusion — which PLL fans got when it was revealed that Alex Drake (Troian Bellisario), Spencer's evil twin, was the A behind the last season of the show's drama.
Fortunately for me and many PLL fans, I didn't have to wait until the show's planned spin-off, The Perfectionists, to hit our television screens to get another taste of teen murder mystery. Riverdale premiered just as PLL was coming to a close, and gave me my next TV series to go all Clarice Starling on.
However, it's more than just overarching themes (what secrets are buried beneath America's quintessential small towns?) that connect PLL and Riverdale: There are some crazy details that make these shows bizarrely close to one another. Click through to discover just a small sampling.
