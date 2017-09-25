If you really thought that Pretty Little Liars ended with the unmasking of Alex Drake, then the mystery drama may have pulled off its biggest twist yet. According to Deadline, a Pretty Little Liars spin-off is officially happening, and it's reuniting two beloved characters from the original series.
Deadline has just announced that the spin-off has received a pilot order at Freeform, meaning it's one step closer to becoming a full-fledged series. According to the report, Sasha Pieterse's Alison DiLaurentis and Janel Parrish's Mona Vanderwaal will head to new town of Beacon Heights for the new series, titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.
Mother of the PLL fandom, showrunner I. Marlene King, will run the new series.
Are you freaking out? I am totally freaking out.
If The Perfectionists sounds familiar, it's because it's the name of another series penned by PLL book series author Sara Shepard. While the characters from Pretty Little Liars don't cross over into the book's universe, Alison and Mona certainly know how to navigate a town that Deadline describes as very much like Rosewood, where "everything seems perfect" but "nothing...is as it appears to be."
The novel is similar to Pretty Little Liars, but even darker. In this tale, popular boy Nolan is found murdered — and a group of friends with a slew of disturbing reasons to want Nolan dead are suspected of committing the crime.
It's unclear when a Perfectionists-related spin-off first came to be, but fans have been buzzing about the concept as early as January of 2017, when King said she would put her focus on developing Shepard's book series, "but with a twist on a twist."
I am finally adapting @sarabooks fantastic thriller "The Perfectionist". But I am adding a twist on a twist. ????— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) January 12, 2017
Fans suspected that Alison and Emily would ditch Rosewood to become teachers at Beacon Heights High School, but right now, it looks like only Ali will be joining the new cast along with her longtime adversary-turned-frenemy Mona.
I can't wait to see what twisted twists King has planned for PLL fans. Maybe we really haven't seen it all?
