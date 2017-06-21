In "Farewell" flashbacks, viewers go back to the night CeCe died by plunging from the Rosewood bell tower. Although Mona claimed she was supposed to meet her former kidnapper at Two Birds diner that evening, it’s revealed they both ended up at the steeple instead. With CeCe freshly out of Welby Psychiatric Hospital, Mona had figured out the so-called reformed puppet master planned to start torturing the Liars all over again. Absolutely nothing had changed after five years of treatment. CeCe confirms as much in the flashback, telling Mona, "Now I’m back. And everything that happened before… that’s gonna feel like a picnic." In fact, the torment had already began, as CeCe taunts Mona, "Do you still see her when you look in the mirror? The loser with the pigtails and the frumpy sweaters? Because I still see her… None of you are sure when you look in the mirror. None of you are really certain who you are. I did that. I took that away from you."