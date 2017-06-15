We only have two episodes of Pretty Little Liars left (two!!!), but that doesn't mean we're ready to say goodbye to our beloved Rosewood residents just yet. Fortunately, we may not have to — at least, not all of them. PLL showrunner I. Marlene King teased another hint about a potential Pretty Little Liars spin-off, and all I can say is — "Pretty please?!?"
The PLL finale will air on June 27, and while we don't yet know who the mysterious A.D. is, at least our ships are setting sail. Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) and Hanna (Ashley Marin) are officially hitched (yay!), following Tuesday's episode "Choose Or Lose," and it seems that Emily (Shay Mitchell), and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) are ready to raise their baby as a couple. (Hmm... do I hear wedding bells in the distance for Emison as well?) While Caleb already received a spin-off in Ravenswood (it involved ghosts that eventually turned into fireflies, but that's a story for a different time) some fans are not itching for an Emison-related spin-off. In fact, rumor had it that the couple would join the cast of possible King series The Perfectionists, which is in development.
Advertisement
While King didn't comment on exactly who would be a part of the potential spin-off, she did tease that she has some ideas for how to incorporate some of her PLL family into a new adventure. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, the TV writer said:
"[A spin-off] is definitely a possibility. It's not a for sure thing, but there are ideas swirling around there."
When asked if she has any particular characters in mind, King played it coy — but made it clear there's something brewing in her brain:
"Yeah, but I'm not going to say just yet who those characters might be," she teased to ET.
This isn't the only possible show from the PLL boss that is giving fans life. Recently, King tweeted at The Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec about making TV together, and fans lost their minds over the possibility of a PLL crossover with the supernatural series.
While a spin-off isn't guaranteed, knowing that it's at least in the brains of the powers that be makes the fact that there are only two episodes left of PLL a little less tragic.
Advertisement