Sad but true: Pretty Little Liars is bowing out at the end of season 7, leaving only 10 episodes to spend with the ever-beloved Rosewood squad. The PLL cast and crew are moving on to new projects, with creator I. Marlene King running the show on upcoming Bella Thorne series Famous In Love. While King is jumping back into the game with the new Freeform series — which is based on the YA series by Rebecca Serle — it's not her only project on deck. King is developing PLL author Sara Shepard's The Perfectionists, and now there's evidence to suggest that the new work could come crashing into the Pretty Little Liars universe. Is Freeform low-key planning a PLL spinoff? There's some evidence to back up the claims.