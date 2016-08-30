Still trying to wrap your head around the fact that Pretty Little Liars is ending at the end of season 7? Don't worry, the show's creator has your back and has already created your new favorite TV show.
According to Entertainment Weekly, PLL creator Marlene King is the executive producer of the upcoming Freeform series Famous in Love, which follows a regular girl who is suddenly thrown into the Hollywood spotlight.
The series, based on Rebecca Serle's book of the same name, stars Bella Thorne as a college student named Paige Townsen who ends up being cast in a blockbuster movie based on an even more popular book series. (Think Harry Potter or Twilight levels of fandom.) Soon she's starring with People's Sexiest Man Alive and trying to figure out how to balance her newfound fame while keeping her old friends.
It's safe to say this new show won't feature any menacing texts from anyone named "A," but from the look of the first trailer, it will have all the drama and suspense of Pretty Little Liars. Not to mention a whole lot of romance.
The show is set to premiere in April 2017, right alongside the last episodes of PLL's seventh season, which should make for a pretty fantastic night of television.
Not to mention make the transition to a PLL-less world just that much easier.
