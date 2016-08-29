Pretty Little Liars will be saying goodbye for good in 2017. The series' seventh season will be its last, Freeform announced on Facebook Live today. The show, which follows a group of teens (now twentysomethings after a time jump this season) as they're terrorized by the mysterious "A," has been keeping audiences in suspense since it premiered in 2010.
According to a press release from Freeform, the second half of the show's seventh and final season will premiere in April 2017. It will feature plenty of returning characters, including Wren Kingston (Julian Morris), Pastor Ted Wilson (Edward Kerr), Jenna Marshall (Tammin Sursok), Paige McCullers (Lindsey Shaw) and Sydney Driscoll (Chloe Bridges).
And, of course, to keep fans speculating during the hiatus, the show has revealed a major spoiler for the final episodes. One of the Liars will be putting a ring on it — and the second half of the season will feature a wedding. Let the hopeful fan fiction writing begin.
