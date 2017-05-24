Pretty Little Liars is not known for being straightforward. In Rosewood, anything goes — characters die, then come back to life; multiple people have secret siblings; and half the town has spent time in the local sanitarium, Radley (which has now conveniently become a hotel for the other half of the town to frequent). Rosewood’s foundation is, as the show’s title suggests, built on lies. And there is a fan theory for every single one.
The Liars — Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), and Ali (Sasha Pieterse) have all teamed up to hopefully put a stop to Uber A once and for all....seven years later. Considering the girls have been kidnapped and forced to live in a life-size dollhouse, had several questionable relationships with authority figures, listened to the commands of creepy dolls in multiple episodes, and all almost died multiple times, anything could happen. Here are the crazy theories that we think could actually come to pass on season 7B of Pretty Little Liars. Will we finally get satisfying answers for all of our questions from the last six years?
