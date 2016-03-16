Let’s be clear about one thing — there are spoilers in this post. If you don’t want to read spoilers about last night’s Pretty Little Liars season finale, stop.
Okay. After this point, you are committed. Spoilers start…
Now.
For six seasons, we’ve seen The Liars get charged with murder, deal with murder, and actually commit murder, but last night we might have seen one of The Liars get murdered. The final scene of the episode had Big A carrying what looked like Hanna’s (Ashley Benson) dead body.
Hanna and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) reunited (and we mean really reunited in last night’s episode) over a plan to stop Big A. The plan only half-worked. Hanna was kidnapped and possibly killed, but they did get a picture of someone sneaking up to the house — Mrs. DiLaurentis’ (Andrea Parker) twin. Turns out Mrs. D had a twin living at Radley, Mary Drake, and Mary’s been working with Charlotte’s ex, Eliot (Huw Collins), to ruin the DiLaurentis family and find Charlotte’s (Vanessa Ray) killer.
Hanna has always been our favorite source of comedy on the show (although everyone I know says that Spencer [Troian Bellisario] is their favorite Liar). Her death would shake things up in the Pretty Little Liars world, but would that really be so bad? There are only 20 episodes in the show's run left, and it's time something major happened. That being said, would the show's writers really kill off one of the main characters — one of the reasons we tune in every week? All we know for sure is that if there is a funeral for Hanna, The Liars will show up in... very interesting funeral attire.
The episode sure made it look like Hanna died, but did she? We put together an investigation in the following slideshow.
