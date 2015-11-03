Pretty Little Liars Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Emily (Shay Mitchell), and Aria (Lucy Hale) are known for their sartorial choices. Each has her own distinct personal style, which shines through even in the most dire of situations. They also have no idea how to blend in. When they do aim for subtly, they fail miserably. (Remember, these are the same girls who chose candy-striper nurse costumes for breaking into the basement of a morgue.)
After six seasons, the liars have attended one memorial (for Alison) and FIVE funerals. A funeral for Alison, and others for Ian, Detective Wilden, Mrs. DiLaurentis, and Mona. (This actually seems like a low count for a series that begins with a high schooler’s mysterious murder.)
These have to be the only girls in Rosewood, nay, the world who believe that rompers, sheer miniskirts, and platform heels are appropriate attire for a funeral. Ahead, a look at their idea of mourning attire.
After six seasons, the liars have attended one memorial (for Alison) and FIVE funerals. A funeral for Alison, and others for Ian, Detective Wilden, Mrs. DiLaurentis, and Mona. (This actually seems like a low count for a series that begins with a high schooler’s mysterious murder.)
These have to be the only girls in Rosewood, nay, the world who believe that rompers, sheer miniskirts, and platform heels are appropriate attire for a funeral. Ahead, a look at their idea of mourning attire.