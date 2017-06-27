Going into this last episode we still have a lot of questions. One of the biggest questions left — are Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) going to end up together? As of last week the two were engaged, but their wedding seemed as far off as ever. AD brought back a police report Aria filled out about Ezra once she found out he had intentionally started dating her (not to mention had been stalking her and her friends) when he knew she was underage to get information about her other underage friend. This allowed the two of them to open up about the foundation of their relationship. Aria was very clear she forgave Ezra long ago, but considering AD was able to use their foundation to get Aria to betray all of her friends and join the AD team, there are still some issues that will hopefully be explored in tonight's two hour finale.