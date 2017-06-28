16 of 16

Photo courtesy of Freeform.

What was Liar's Lament for?



After Charlotte was revealed as A, the girls felt safe. They moved on with their lives — went off to college and found jobs. They returned to Rosewood because Charlotte was set to be released. At this point Ali and Charlotte have "become friends" (no one realizing they were always friends). However, Ali is only willing to fight for Charlotte to be released if she promises to not torture her friends anymore.



Charlotte is released, but killed that day by Mona out of self defense. At first Ali was AD. She wanted to know who killed her partner in crime and best friend. Her first suspect — Aria. After that, she suspected Hanna. Noel and Ali together tortured Hanna. Bethany broke in, pretending to be Spencer, to help Hanna stay strong and get out.



When the Liars found the tape of Noel in the Doll House, Noel knew exactly who set him up — Ali. At this point he breaks ties with Ali and Charlotte, and joined Jenna (and Bethany) to go after Ali and the Liars. This is when Bethany introduced Liar's Lament. Her goal now is to reveal some of the secrets from the last seven years. Plus she wants Ali to feel some of the torment she inflicted on others her whole life.



Bethany is the one that stole Emily’s eggs and implanted them into Ali, she wanted to show Ali that after years of passing the game back and forth, she had complete control once and for all. She had the Liars find Lucas' and Charlotte's comic books so they could understand the origin story of their own hell. She brought back the police report on Ezra so Aria and Ezra would deal with their past. When Ezra was leaving town and saw "Spencer" talking to Wren, it was actually Bethany talking to Wren. Bethany wanted Spencer to learn who her birth mother was, so she would get closer to learning about Bethany's identity. She wanted the Liars to realize Mona was on their side, and she wanted the truth about Charlotte's murder to come out.



There is one secret that AD still needs to expose — Ali's role in all of this. Once that happens Bethany can finally reveal her face. Finally, the Liars can learn they harmed more than just Jenna, all those years ago, in the harmful prank that started it all. And then they can move on.