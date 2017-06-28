The unthinkable finally happened — Pretty Little Liars aired it's last episode, and we learned AD's identity. There are no more red herrings, and no more villains, at least for the Liars. It didn't end like how I predicted (you can read the full recap here), but I'm not going to lie, I kind of wished it had ended like this instead. I wanted more than a few passing references to the mysteries that started it all. But, what did you think of the finale?
This story was originally published on June 25, 2017.
I'm not sure anyone knew just how successful Pretty Little Liars would be when it started. I didn't expect that 160 episodes later (7 years, folks!), I would still be tuning in every Tuesday to figure out the identity of A. With the series finale airing this week, the pressure to solve the last few mysteries is on. Who is A, why has this person tortured the Liars for seven years, and how are they paying for all of the high-tech 24/7 surveillance efforts?
Advertisement
There are a lot of things that any good PLL theory needs to touch on. This murder mystery has involved 13 dead bodies (even though not all of these bodies remained dead) — Noel Kahn (Brant Daugherty), Sara Harvey (Dre Davis), Archer Dunhill (Huw Collins), Charlotte DiLaurentis/CeCe Drake (Vanessa Ray), Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish), Shana Fring (Aeriél Miranda), Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), Bethany Young, Jessica DiLaurentis (Andrea Parker), Garrett Reynolds (Yani Gellman), Detective Wilden (Bryce Johnson), Maya St. Germain (Bianca Lawson), and Ian Thomas (Ryan Merriman). Plus, at times it feels like everyone in Rosewood has dated everyone, and half the show is related so there are a lot of possible motives.
I am part of that passionate fandom who has spent hours upon hours speculating how the show would end. I have emailed out theories to my friends before every season finale in the past. However, since this is the series finale, I'm sharing my final theory beyond my contact list. Hello, the whole internet, this is my PLL end game theory.
Read These Stories Next:
1 of 16
Before The Liars Were Born
Ashley Marin (Laura Leighton) was friends with Mary Drake and Jessica Drake (both played by Andrea Parker) when they were kids. Ashley's vision of one of the creepy, young twins calling her sister evil was a repressed childhood memory of Mary talking about Jessica. However, Ashley has never connected that her friend Mary Drake had anything to do with the woman she later met again as Jessica DiLaurentis.
Mary told the truth. Mary was sent to Radley because Jessica framed her. When Mary turned 18 she got limited outpatient rights and went to look for her sister. During this time, she met and fell for Ted (Edward Kerr). Their relationship resulted in a pregnancy. Once the doctors learned she was expecting, they took away Mary’s outpatient rights. The doctors alerted Jessica about Mary’s pregnancy, since she was down as next of kin. When Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) was born, Jessica and Kenneth DiLaurentis (Jim Abele) adopted the child.
After Charlotte (born Charles) accidentally almost drowned her baby sister, Ali (Sasha Pieterse) in the tub, her parents admitted her to Radley. Charlotte's feelings of betrayal only intensified when her parents did not accept her as a transgender women, especially when she saw them with their biological daughter, Ali.
Ashley Marin (Laura Leighton) was friends with Mary Drake and Jessica Drake (both played by Andrea Parker) when they were kids. Ashley's vision of one of the creepy, young twins calling her sister evil was a repressed childhood memory of Mary talking about Jessica. However, Ashley has never connected that her friend Mary Drake had anything to do with the woman she later met again as Jessica DiLaurentis.
Mary told the truth. Mary was sent to Radley because Jessica framed her. When Mary turned 18 she got limited outpatient rights and went to look for her sister. During this time, she met and fell for Ted (Edward Kerr). Their relationship resulted in a pregnancy. Once the doctors learned she was expecting, they took away Mary’s outpatient rights. The doctors alerted Jessica about Mary’s pregnancy, since she was down as next of kin. When Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) was born, Jessica and Kenneth DiLaurentis (Jim Abele) adopted the child.
After Charlotte (born Charles) accidentally almost drowned her baby sister, Ali (Sasha Pieterse) in the tub, her parents admitted her to Radley. Charlotte's feelings of betrayal only intensified when her parents did not accept her as a transgender women, especially when she saw them with their biological daughter, Ali.
2 of 16
Is Everyone A Hastings?
Jessica DiLaurentis joined the Radley board to keep watch of Mary. Meanwhile, Peter Hastings (Nolan North) joined the board at Radley so the two could continue their affair without suspicion. Mary learned about Jessica and Peter's relationship while they were sneaking around Radley, and started planning the ultimate revenge on the sister who betrayed her.
Around the same time Peter's wife Veronica (Lesley Fera) got pregnant with Melissa (Torrey DeVitto), Jessica got pregnant with his baby, Jason (Drew Van Acker). This meant the Hastings and DiLaurentis family would always be connected by blood and hatred. Kenneth connected that Jason was Peter's child, and Jessica was worried their marriage would fall apart. She confided in Mary about her worries.
Mary didn’t feel sympathy for her sister. After all, Jessica is the reason she was locked up, and instead used this confidence against her. Mary escaped Radley and seduced Peter, pretending to be Jessica. After that Peter and Jessica doubled down on Mary’s security so she couldn’t escape Radley again. But, it didn’t change the fact she got pregnant...with Peter's twins.
When her two daughters, Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Bethany were born, they were adopted. Spencer was adopted by Veronica and Peter and raised as a Hastings. Bethany went to protective services at first and then was adopted by the Young family.
Jessica DiLaurentis joined the Radley board to keep watch of Mary. Meanwhile, Peter Hastings (Nolan North) joined the board at Radley so the two could continue their affair without suspicion. Mary learned about Jessica and Peter's relationship while they were sneaking around Radley, and started planning the ultimate revenge on the sister who betrayed her.
Around the same time Peter's wife Veronica (Lesley Fera) got pregnant with Melissa (Torrey DeVitto), Jessica got pregnant with his baby, Jason (Drew Van Acker). This meant the Hastings and DiLaurentis family would always be connected by blood and hatred. Kenneth connected that Jason was Peter's child, and Jessica was worried their marriage would fall apart. She confided in Mary about her worries.
Mary didn’t feel sympathy for her sister. After all, Jessica is the reason she was locked up, and instead used this confidence against her. Mary escaped Radley and seduced Peter, pretending to be Jessica. After that Peter and Jessica doubled down on Mary’s security so she couldn’t escape Radley again. But, it didn’t change the fact she got pregnant...with Peter's twins.
When her two daughters, Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Bethany were born, they were adopted. Spencer was adopted by Veronica and Peter and raised as a Hastings. Bethany went to protective services at first and then was adopted by the Young family.
Advertisement
3 of 16
The Early Days Of Charlotte
Both Charlotte and Bethany were admitted to Radley. Bethany, in an ironic turn of events, had been sent to Radley because her adoptive sister Courtney* framed her, similar to what happened with Mary.
Ali became friends with Spencer, Hanna (Ashley Benson), Aria (Lucy Hale), and Emily (Shay Mitchell). With each one of the girls, she learned what made them click, but most importantly, how she could control them. Charlotte was doing the same thing in Radley, but with a different group of girls — Bethany, Jenna Marshall (Tammin Sursok), and Lesli Stone (Elizabeth McLaughlin). But Charlotte’s favorite friend of all, was one that would visit her uncle in Radley every now and then — Aria.
Charlotte learned about Ali and the girls through Aria’s visits, until one day they stopped. Aria’s uncle took a turn for the worst, and Mr. and Mrs. Montgomery decided it was no longer a good idea to bring the kids for visits. Aria was young enough that she no longer remembers going to Radley. But her visits are why Eddie Lamb (Reggie Austin) remembered her when she volunteered at Radley years later.
*the name Courtney is an intentional homage to Ali’s twin in the books, Courtney, but not Ali’s twin in this theory.
Both Charlotte and Bethany were admitted to Radley. Bethany, in an ironic turn of events, had been sent to Radley because her adoptive sister Courtney* framed her, similar to what happened with Mary.
Ali became friends with Spencer, Hanna (Ashley Benson), Aria (Lucy Hale), and Emily (Shay Mitchell). With each one of the girls, she learned what made them click, but most importantly, how she could control them. Charlotte was doing the same thing in Radley, but with a different group of girls — Bethany, Jenna Marshall (Tammin Sursok), and Lesli Stone (Elizabeth McLaughlin). But Charlotte’s favorite friend of all, was one that would visit her uncle in Radley every now and then — Aria.
Charlotte learned about Ali and the girls through Aria’s visits, until one day they stopped. Aria’s uncle took a turn for the worst, and Mr. and Mrs. Montgomery decided it was no longer a good idea to bring the kids for visits. Aria was young enough that she no longer remembers going to Radley. But her visits are why Eddie Lamb (Reggie Austin) remembered her when she volunteered at Radley years later.
*the name Courtney is an intentional homage to Ali’s twin in the books, Courtney, but not Ali’s twin in this theory.
4 of 16
When The Bullied Bite Back
A few years later Charlotte became friends with Lucas (Brendan Robinson) at summer camp. He would tell Charlotte about this mean group of girls, led by Ali, who would torment him. It just so happened to include all the same girls Charlotte used to hear about from Aria. Charlotte and Lucas would dream about getting their revenge on these bullies one day. What Lucas didn't know is that Charlotte was related to Ali, and had even more personal reasons to turn their daydreams of tormenting their tormentors into reality.
When Charlotte got back to Radley, she would tell her friends about Lucas’ bullies. They all agreed that they wished they could escape Radley and bring down the school's bullies. Ali's mean behavior only intensified Charlotte's feelings that it was Ali's fault Charlotte was locked up in Radley in the first place. The only person Lucas ever spoke highly of was his friend Mona (Janel Parrish).
Every person that left Radley searching for revenge knew that Mona would join their team. She was a pawn in the game before the game even truly began.
A few years later Charlotte became friends with Lucas (Brendan Robinson) at summer camp. He would tell Charlotte about this mean group of girls, led by Ali, who would torment him. It just so happened to include all the same girls Charlotte used to hear about from Aria. Charlotte and Lucas would dream about getting their revenge on these bullies one day. What Lucas didn't know is that Charlotte was related to Ali, and had even more personal reasons to turn their daydreams of tormenting their tormentors into reality.
When Charlotte got back to Radley, she would tell her friends about Lucas’ bullies. They all agreed that they wished they could escape Radley and bring down the school's bullies. Ali's mean behavior only intensified Charlotte's feelings that it was Ali's fault Charlotte was locked up in Radley in the first place. The only person Lucas ever spoke highly of was his friend Mona (Janel Parrish).
Every person that left Radley searching for revenge knew that Mona would join their team. She was a pawn in the game before the game even truly began.
5 of 16
Mrs. Cavanaugh’s Death
When Jenna’s mom came to visit her, she met Toby’s father, who was bringing Toby (Keegan Allen) to see his mom, Marion Cavanaugh (Karla Droege), and the two started dating. Jenna was scheduled to be released and she was excited to return to her happy family and her new step-brother. One problem: Marion started getting more lucid. Jenna was worried that Mr. Cavanaugh would break up with her mom for Marion if she was no longer institutionalized. She confided this secret in Charlotte. Charlotte knew Jenna was about to be released, so she pushed Mrs. Cavanaugh off the roof, as a way to connect them forever.
Jessica was on duty that night and was able to cover up the murder. She paid Detective Wilden (Bryce Johnson) to cover up the death as a suicide to protect her adopted daughter. Her biggest problem was the sole witness — Bethany. Bethany no longer trusted Jessica or Charlotte and was hard to keep quiet. However, Jessica didn't want to hurt her because she knew Bethany was her niece. Instead, Jessica bribed Bethany with outpatient visits and presents.
When she asked Bethany to call her “Aunt Jessie” it’s because she was literally Bethany’s aunt. Jessica even introduced Bethany and Ali. They became pen pals and “friends,” but Ali was always jealous her mom gave another young girl so much attention and was using the letters for intel. Bethany was also using the letters as intel because she now wanted revenge for the actions of all the DiLaurentis women.
When Jenna’s mom came to visit her, she met Toby’s father, who was bringing Toby (Keegan Allen) to see his mom, Marion Cavanaugh (Karla Droege), and the two started dating. Jenna was scheduled to be released and she was excited to return to her happy family and her new step-brother. One problem: Marion started getting more lucid. Jenna was worried that Mr. Cavanaugh would break up with her mom for Marion if she was no longer institutionalized. She confided this secret in Charlotte. Charlotte knew Jenna was about to be released, so she pushed Mrs. Cavanaugh off the roof, as a way to connect them forever.
Jessica was on duty that night and was able to cover up the murder. She paid Detective Wilden (Bryce Johnson) to cover up the death as a suicide to protect her adopted daughter. Her biggest problem was the sole witness — Bethany. Bethany no longer trusted Jessica or Charlotte and was hard to keep quiet. However, Jessica didn't want to hurt her because she knew Bethany was her niece. Instead, Jessica bribed Bethany with outpatient visits and presents.
When she asked Bethany to call her “Aunt Jessie” it’s because she was literally Bethany’s aunt. Jessica even introduced Bethany and Ali. They became pen pals and “friends,” but Ali was always jealous her mom gave another young girl so much attention and was using the letters for intel. Bethany was also using the letters as intel because she now wanted revenge for the actions of all the DiLaurentis women.
6 of 16
The NAT Club Was Born
When Charlotte turned 18 she was released from Radley. Her doctor-turned-friend, Wren (Julian Morris), told her almost everything in her file upon her release — including the identity of her mother. Once Charlotte learned she wasn’t actually a DiLaurentis, she rebranded herself as CeCe Drake in the “free” world.
CeCe knew that her adopted brother, Jason (Drew Van Acker), was enrolled at the local high school, and hoped he could lead her to his aunt — her birth mother. Jason, not knowing they were related, became infatuated with her. They had a brief romance until Charlotte realized Jason didn’t know an “Aunt Mary."
At this point she broke up with Jason but used him and his friends to help her keep watch on the town. Jason and his friends — Ian (Ryan Merriman), Melissa, and Garrett (Yani Gellman) created the NAT Club per CeCe's suggestion. They had video surveillance everywhere, recording the whole town's secrets. They just thought it was for giggles and blackmail, but Charlotte really was keeping an eye out for three people — Bethany, who she knew was upset over Marion's murder; Ali, whom Charlotte wanted to take down; and Charlotte's birth mother, Mary Drake. This way she could learn everything without anyone finding out her true identity.
When Charlotte turned 18 she was released from Radley. Her doctor-turned-friend, Wren (Julian Morris), told her almost everything in her file upon her release — including the identity of her mother. Once Charlotte learned she wasn’t actually a DiLaurentis, she rebranded herself as CeCe Drake in the “free” world.
CeCe knew that her adopted brother, Jason (Drew Van Acker), was enrolled at the local high school, and hoped he could lead her to his aunt — her birth mother. Jason, not knowing they were related, became infatuated with her. They had a brief romance until Charlotte realized Jason didn’t know an “Aunt Mary."
At this point she broke up with Jason but used him and his friends to help her keep watch on the town. Jason and his friends — Ian (Ryan Merriman), Melissa, and Garrett (Yani Gellman) created the NAT Club per CeCe's suggestion. They had video surveillance everywhere, recording the whole town's secrets. They just thought it was for giggles and blackmail, but Charlotte really was keeping an eye out for three people — Bethany, who she knew was upset over Marion's murder; Ali, whom Charlotte wanted to take down; and Charlotte's birth mother, Mary Drake. This way she could learn everything without anyone finding out her true identity.
7 of 16
That Jenna Thing
When Ali introduced herself to Jenna in the costume shop all those years ago, Jenna said “I know who you are.” Jenna knew Ali because she had heard all about Ali and the DiLaurentis family in Radley. She already hated Ali, the DiLaurentis family, and all of Ali’s friends because of her loyalty to and fear of Charlotte, and how they had bullied Lucas and Mona.
Jenna’s complicated feelings from knowing her role in Marion’s death made Jenna feel she needed to take care of Toby, and eventually those complicated feelings turned romantic on Jenna’s part. She would force herself on Toby.
NAT Club got video of Toby and Jenna during one of their intimate moments. Ali found this tape during a hook up with Ian. She used this as blackmail against both Toby and Jenna. However, Jenna started threatening Ali back. Jenna started saying things to Ali about her family that didn't make sense to Ali — that her mom had killed someone and that she had a sister. She didn't understand what Jenna was talking about, but Ali didn't like being bullied. So one day when she looked outside her window and saw Jenna go into her shed, she got an idea.
Ali intentionally threw a smoke bomb into the garage to hurt Jenna, but she did not know that someone else was in the shed. Bethany had been visiting with Jenna. Bethany would sneak out of Radley to see her friend Jenna, and the two would meet in the Cavanaugh shed to avoid being caught. After the smoke bomb went off, Jenna helped Bethany escape back to Radley, but in the process Bethany was burned and Jenna was blinded.
When Ali introduced herself to Jenna in the costume shop all those years ago, Jenna said “I know who you are.” Jenna knew Ali because she had heard all about Ali and the DiLaurentis family in Radley. She already hated Ali, the DiLaurentis family, and all of Ali’s friends because of her loyalty to and fear of Charlotte, and how they had bullied Lucas and Mona.
Jenna’s complicated feelings from knowing her role in Marion’s death made Jenna feel she needed to take care of Toby, and eventually those complicated feelings turned romantic on Jenna’s part. She would force herself on Toby.
NAT Club got video of Toby and Jenna during one of their intimate moments. Ali found this tape during a hook up with Ian. She used this as blackmail against both Toby and Jenna. However, Jenna started threatening Ali back. Jenna started saying things to Ali about her family that didn't make sense to Ali — that her mom had killed someone and that she had a sister. She didn't understand what Jenna was talking about, but Ali didn't like being bullied. So one day when she looked outside her window and saw Jenna go into her shed, she got an idea.
Ali intentionally threw a smoke bomb into the garage to hurt Jenna, but she did not know that someone else was in the shed. Bethany had been visiting with Jenna. Bethany would sneak out of Radley to see her friend Jenna, and the two would meet in the Cavanaugh shed to avoid being caught. After the smoke bomb went off, Jenna helped Bethany escape back to Radley, but in the process Bethany was burned and Jenna was blinded.
Advertisement
8 of 16
What Happened At Cape May?
While Charlotte did go to Cape May that summer, it was not with Ali’s family like she said. Charlotte had already broken up with Jason. She went to the beach that summer with the only two people she trusted — the doctor who got her out of Radley, Wren, and the cop that covered for Marion’s death, Wilden.
Charlotte and Ali became friends that summer. As they grew close, Charlotte stopped resenting Ali so much, and started to see her as a true sister. Wren, Wilden, Charlotte, and Ali spent a lot of time together. Eventually Charlotte told Ali that they were adopted sisters and biological cousins.
Before they left Cape May they both shared they had someone trying to hurt them. CeCe told Ali about Bethany trying to get revenge on both her and Jessica for covering up the real story behind Marion’s murder. Ali told CeCe about “A” (at the time Mona) texting her and threatening her life. They came up with a plot to fake Ali’s death to find out who “A” was, and to get rid of Bethany once and for all.
While Charlotte did go to Cape May that summer, it was not with Ali’s family like she said. Charlotte had already broken up with Jason. She went to the beach that summer with the only two people she trusted — the doctor who got her out of Radley, Wren, and the cop that covered for Marion’s death, Wilden.
Charlotte and Ali became friends that summer. As they grew close, Charlotte stopped resenting Ali so much, and started to see her as a true sister. Wren, Wilden, Charlotte, and Ali spent a lot of time together. Eventually Charlotte told Ali that they were adopted sisters and biological cousins.
Before they left Cape May they both shared they had someone trying to hurt them. CeCe told Ali about Bethany trying to get revenge on both her and Jessica for covering up the real story behind Marion’s murder. Ali told CeCe about “A” (at the time Mona) texting her and threatening her life. They came up with a plot to fake Ali’s death to find out who “A” was, and to get rid of Bethany once and for all.
9 of 16
What actually happened “that night”?
With Ali and Charlotte's plan in place, Ali wrote to Bethany. She did not know she had burnt Bethany in the shed fire only a few weeks before, so she invited her to meet and even sent Bethany a matching t-shirt so they could be “twins.”
Bethany's sister Courtney, always the bully, came to visit Bethany in Radley and stole said yellow shirt before the party. Now Bethany had two goals that night — to punish Ali and to get rid of Courtney.
Bethany went looking for Ali. When she found her, Ali was talking to Spencer — a girl that looked just like Bethany but with brown hair. Bethany was distracted when Mona snuck up on her, thinking she was Ali, and knocked her out. Melissa found Bethany's body and thought Spencer had killed Ali (Bethany was wearing yellow, just not that yellow top). She buried the body to protect her sister.
Ali saw Courtney in that yellow top, and thought she was Bethany. She hit her in the head and buried the body, just like she planned with CeCe. Ali was rushing home to get her money to run off and fake her death when CeCe mistook her for Bethany. Charlotte hit Ali in the head, and Jessica buried her alive, assuming she was dead. Jessica paid off Wilden off (again) to protect Charlotte from murder charges (again), and Charlotte was sent back to Radley.
We know two people were rescued from graves that night by two different people. Mrs Grunwald (Meg Foster) — the arm without a red sweater on — saved Ali. But, who saved Bethany? Mary. She would periodically come back to town to spy on her sister. She was in the backyard that night and saw Bethany getting attacked. The two went into hiding together knowing that it was better than being sent back to Radley.
With Ali and Charlotte's plan in place, Ali wrote to Bethany. She did not know she had burnt Bethany in the shed fire only a few weeks before, so she invited her to meet and even sent Bethany a matching t-shirt so they could be “twins.”
Bethany's sister Courtney, always the bully, came to visit Bethany in Radley and stole said yellow shirt before the party. Now Bethany had two goals that night — to punish Ali and to get rid of Courtney.
Bethany went looking for Ali. When she found her, Ali was talking to Spencer — a girl that looked just like Bethany but with brown hair. Bethany was distracted when Mona snuck up on her, thinking she was Ali, and knocked her out. Melissa found Bethany's body and thought Spencer had killed Ali (Bethany was wearing yellow, just not that yellow top). She buried the body to protect her sister.
Ali saw Courtney in that yellow top, and thought she was Bethany. She hit her in the head and buried the body, just like she planned with CeCe. Ali was rushing home to get her money to run off and fake her death when CeCe mistook her for Bethany. Charlotte hit Ali in the head, and Jessica buried her alive, assuming she was dead. Jessica paid off Wilden off (again) to protect Charlotte from murder charges (again), and Charlotte was sent back to Radley.
We know two people were rescued from graves that night by two different people. Mrs Grunwald (Meg Foster) — the arm without a red sweater on — saved Ali. But, who saved Bethany? Mary. She would periodically come back to town to spy on her sister. She was in the backyard that night and saw Bethany getting attacked. The two went into hiding together knowing that it was better than being sent back to Radley.
10 of 16
What about Mona?
After Mrs. Grunwald rescued Ali, Mona found Ali walking down the street. Since Mona thought she had killed Ali she was terrified. Would Ali be out for revenge? Once Mona realized Ali didn’t remember anything about her attacker, she convinced Ali to leave for her own safety. Really Mona was protecting herself.
Mona became friends with Hanna, and the crew that used to rule the school all split up without their fearless leader. However, once Aria moved back to Rosewood a year later, the remaining girls started to talk a bit more. This was a problem. Mona didn’t know what the girls knew. Did they know Ali was alive? Had Ali started piecing together what happened that night? Mona started the A game again so she could always be one step ahead of the girls.
Mona ultimately always wanted to be liked and included — she wanted friends. Her friendship with Hanna and her desire to be liked by the Liars led to her downfall. She couldn't keep the game up forever because she had conflicting needs to have them involved with her game as partners and pawns.
When Mona was sent to Radley, she met Charlotte. Charlotte was able to piece together that the girls thought Ali was still alive, and that they were trying to piece together what happened that night. Charlotte stole the game from Mona, using her as a pawn only enough to keep Mona feeling included.
After Mrs. Grunwald rescued Ali, Mona found Ali walking down the street. Since Mona thought she had killed Ali she was terrified. Would Ali be out for revenge? Once Mona realized Ali didn’t remember anything about her attacker, she convinced Ali to leave for her own safety. Really Mona was protecting herself.
Mona became friends with Hanna, and the crew that used to rule the school all split up without their fearless leader. However, once Aria moved back to Rosewood a year later, the remaining girls started to talk a bit more. This was a problem. Mona didn’t know what the girls knew. Did they know Ali was alive? Had Ali started piecing together what happened that night? Mona started the A game again so she could always be one step ahead of the girls.
Mona ultimately always wanted to be liked and included — she wanted friends. Her friendship with Hanna and her desire to be liked by the Liars led to her downfall. She couldn't keep the game up forever because she had conflicting needs to have them involved with her game as partners and pawns.
When Mona was sent to Radley, she met Charlotte. Charlotte was able to piece together that the girls thought Ali was still alive, and that they were trying to piece together what happened that night. Charlotte stole the game from Mona, using her as a pawn only enough to keep Mona feeling included.
11 of 16
Where Was Ali?
Bethany was also watching Rosewood and saw all of Ali’s minions get back together. She watched Mona terrorize them and was glad Mona was getting revenge on her bullies, but more importantly she hoped the Liars would lead her to Ali. Bethany thought Ali was the one who had tried to kill her, and she assumed the Liars were once again helping Ali cover up her secret.
Meanwhile, Ali had no idea who had tried to kill her, so she stayed in hiding. When a body was found a year later, Ali came back to Rosewood for the first time to change the dental records and cover up the murder she committed. She wanted everyone to think she was dead, so she could stay safe. When she returned she realized that her tormentor was now bullying her friends. She started staying closer to town so she could protect them, and that is when she realized Mona was A.
Bethany was also watching Rosewood and saw all of Ali’s minions get back together. She watched Mona terrorize them and was glad Mona was getting revenge on her bullies, but more importantly she hoped the Liars would lead her to Ali. Bethany thought Ali was the one who had tried to kill her, and she assumed the Liars were once again helping Ali cover up her secret.
Meanwhile, Ali had no idea who had tried to kill her, so she stayed in hiding. When a body was found a year later, Ali came back to Rosewood for the first time to change the dental records and cover up the murder she committed. She wanted everyone to think she was dead, so she could stay safe. When she returned she realized that her tormentor was now bullying her friends. She started staying closer to town so she could protect them, and that is when she realized Mona was A.
12 of 16
What did Maya know?
Once Charlotte stole the game, she took up the persona of CeCe Drake again. CeCe started spending more time with Noel (Brant Daugherty) at his parties where she met a girl who was asking a lot of questions named Maya (Bianca Lawson).
When Maya moved into the DiLaurentis house she found photos of Ali with Detective Wilden, and letters to Ali from girls named Charlotte and Bethany. She started putting some of Ali's secrets together, and they led her to one of Charlotte’s local hideouts — Noel Kahn’s house.
Maya was too close to the truth for Charlotte, so Charlotte killed Maya. Noel helped cover it up. After Charlotte got kicked out of UPenn for something Noel did (knocking a drunk girl down the stairs), Noel was still trying to earn forgiveness (shoutout to the bestplltheories for inspiring this part and some other parts of the theory going forward). Nate (Sterling Sulieman)? He was Maya's stalker, but he was never her killer.
These parties are also where Charlotte met a desperate young girl who needed a friend — Sara Harvey (Dre Davis). Just like Ali, Charlotte was always able to tell when someone could be manipulated to her dong, and Sara fit the bill. Sara became Charlotte’s side kick (or red coat) until season 7.
Once Charlotte stole the game, she took up the persona of CeCe Drake again. CeCe started spending more time with Noel (Brant Daugherty) at his parties where she met a girl who was asking a lot of questions named Maya (Bianca Lawson).
When Maya moved into the DiLaurentis house she found photos of Ali with Detective Wilden, and letters to Ali from girls named Charlotte and Bethany. She started putting some of Ali's secrets together, and they led her to one of Charlotte’s local hideouts — Noel Kahn’s house.
Maya was too close to the truth for Charlotte, so Charlotte killed Maya. Noel helped cover it up. After Charlotte got kicked out of UPenn for something Noel did (knocking a drunk girl down the stairs), Noel was still trying to earn forgiveness (shoutout to the bestplltheories for inspiring this part and some other parts of the theory going forward). Nate (Sterling Sulieman)? He was Maya's stalker, but he was never her killer.
These parties are also where Charlotte met a desperate young girl who needed a friend — Sara Harvey (Dre Davis). Just like Ali, Charlotte was always able to tell when someone could be manipulated to her dong, and Sara fit the bill. Sara became Charlotte’s side kick (or red coat) until season 7.
Advertisement
13 of 16
Ali's Return
Charlotte stole the game from Mona, but was still using Mona as a sidekick. While Mona was always trying to get back at Ali for her bullying when she was A, Charlotte's game involved finding Ali because she missed her. Charlotte had Mona bring all of the girls to Spencer's family's lake house as a ruse to finally draw out Ali.
But it wasn’t just her game that night. AD (Bethany) was there too. Bethany had Jenna, Shawna, and Melissa set the fire — she saw it as a good scare and pay back for The Jenna Thing. Bethany and Jenna had always remained in touch, and Shawna was one of Bethany's friends from before she was sent to Radley. Bethany was introduced to Melissa through Wren, who had been one of Bethany's doctors in Radley. Wren always had a connection with Bethany and wondered about how she was connected to Spencer; it was part of the reason he was so curious about and hooked up with Spencer in the first place. Melissa helped Bethany connect a lot of pieces — Melissa is the person that buried Bethany alive, Mary Drake is Spencer's birth mom, and Spencer and Bethany are twins. Melissa started playing AD's games in exchange for a promise that Bethany would not harm Spencer.
Both Bethany and Charlotte got proof that Ali was alive. Bethany was now ready to keep watch on Ali and the Liars even more closely. Charlotte and Ali reconnected and Ali realized she could return because Charlotte was the one that tried to kill her. They also realized that someone else was playing the game, though, since neither of them set the fire that night. Out of fear in that moment, Charlotte and Ali reunited and became the next iteration of A.
Charlotte stole the game from Mona, but was still using Mona as a sidekick. While Mona was always trying to get back at Ali for her bullying when she was A, Charlotte's game involved finding Ali because she missed her. Charlotte had Mona bring all of the girls to Spencer's family's lake house as a ruse to finally draw out Ali.
But it wasn’t just her game that night. AD (Bethany) was there too. Bethany had Jenna, Shawna, and Melissa set the fire — she saw it as a good scare and pay back for The Jenna Thing. Bethany and Jenna had always remained in touch, and Shawna was one of Bethany's friends from before she was sent to Radley. Bethany was introduced to Melissa through Wren, who had been one of Bethany's doctors in Radley. Wren always had a connection with Bethany and wondered about how she was connected to Spencer; it was part of the reason he was so curious about and hooked up with Spencer in the first place. Melissa helped Bethany connect a lot of pieces — Melissa is the person that buried Bethany alive, Mary Drake is Spencer's birth mom, and Spencer and Bethany are twins. Melissa started playing AD's games in exchange for a promise that Bethany would not harm Spencer.
Both Bethany and Charlotte got proof that Ali was alive. Bethany was now ready to keep watch on Ali and the Liars even more closely. Charlotte and Ali reconnected and Ali realized she could return because Charlotte was the one that tried to kill her. They also realized that someone else was playing the game, though, since neither of them set the fire that night. Out of fear in that moment, Charlotte and Ali reunited and became the next iteration of A.
14 of 16
Charlotte, Ali, & Their Dolls
Now that Charlotte and Ali were working together as A, they kicked Mona out of the A club for good. Ali wanted revenge on Mona for being her original tormentor, and no longer wanting her touching the game at all. Their manipulation and torture of the girls was more because of a sick obsession than solving a mystery. They were also using it as a way to keep people from discovering who all they murdered — Maya, Garrett (he found out about Mary Drake’s multiple children including Spencer, Bethany and Charlotte), and Wilden (he knew too much after being paid off twice).
When Jessica was murdered the game once again changed. Charlotte and Ali took Jessica's death as the ultimate proof Bethany was still alive. At this point Ali "returns" and comes out of hiding because it will make them dig up “her” body so they can find out if the body really belongs to Bethany. It does not, but Ali and CeCe once again pay off the coroner to fake the identity of the body. They want everyone to think it is Bethany's body, so no one will ask too many questions about Bethany or continue looking for her. Charlotte goes back into hiding because Jessica is no longer there to protect her, so her ruse as CeCe is up. However, they continued torturing the Liars...and Mona now, too.
Things were all going fine until Mona figured it out. Mona realized Ali and Charlotte were working together and she told the girls. Charlotte kidnapped Mona and faked her death. Charlotte also made sure Ali and the Liars were arrested for Mona's death. Once in jail, Ali realized that Mona had told the Liars what she figured out — Ali was A. That’s when the Doll House came into play.
They knew their normal threats were not going to be enough to torture the Liars this close to the truth, but entrapment would. Charlotte and Alison were the ones behind the Doll House (even forcing Mona to be Ali as revenge). Just like Noel helped Alison hide in NYC, he helped Ali and Charlotte with the Liars. When Mona and The Liars got too close to the truth about Charlotte's identity, they set a fire, their standby move at this point, to burn the house and all evidence down.
Now that Charlotte and Ali were working together as A, they kicked Mona out of the A club for good. Ali wanted revenge on Mona for being her original tormentor, and no longer wanting her touching the game at all. Their manipulation and torture of the girls was more because of a sick obsession than solving a mystery. They were also using it as a way to keep people from discovering who all they murdered — Maya, Garrett (he found out about Mary Drake’s multiple children including Spencer, Bethany and Charlotte), and Wilden (he knew too much after being paid off twice).
When Jessica was murdered the game once again changed. Charlotte and Ali took Jessica's death as the ultimate proof Bethany was still alive. At this point Ali "returns" and comes out of hiding because it will make them dig up “her” body so they can find out if the body really belongs to Bethany. It does not, but Ali and CeCe once again pay off the coroner to fake the identity of the body. They want everyone to think it is Bethany's body, so no one will ask too many questions about Bethany or continue looking for her. Charlotte goes back into hiding because Jessica is no longer there to protect her, so her ruse as CeCe is up. However, they continued torturing the Liars...and Mona now, too.
Things were all going fine until Mona figured it out. Mona realized Ali and Charlotte were working together and she told the girls. Charlotte kidnapped Mona and faked her death. Charlotte also made sure Ali and the Liars were arrested for Mona's death. Once in jail, Ali realized that Mona had told the Liars what she figured out — Ali was A. That’s when the Doll House came into play.
They knew their normal threats were not going to be enough to torture the Liars this close to the truth, but entrapment would. Charlotte and Alison were the ones behind the Doll House (even forcing Mona to be Ali as revenge). Just like Noel helped Alison hide in NYC, he helped Ali and Charlotte with the Liars. When Mona and The Liars got too close to the truth about Charlotte's identity, they set a fire, their standby move at this point, to burn the house and all evidence down.
15 of 16
So What Was The 6A Finale?
The Doll House was Bethany's tipping point — she was tired of sitting back and watching Ali and Charlotte get away with everything. Bethany started harassing Ali and Charlotte. The new torment Ali and Charlotte were facing plus the fact the Liars were getting closer to discovering that Charlotte was “Charles" meant they needed a new strategy.
Ali led the girls to Charlotte as part of a plan. All of the 6A finale was staged. The Liars were locked in another room to see the whole confession on tape so that Charlotte and Alison could tell their pre-rehearsed story without interruptions or questions. Some of it was true, but most of the story was staged to make Charlotte and Ali seem more sympathetic than they are.
It was during this moment that Sara Harvey also decided she no longer wanted to be on the same team as Charlotte and Ali, and she joined the AD team. Five years later she was solidly working with Jenna and Bethany. Bethany had formed many alliances and the AD team includes Jenna, Melissa, Wren, Sydney, and Sara. Ironically, the two people who shared the stories of the Liars bullying them in the first place — Mona and Lucas — are squarely on the side of the Liars now, and can see how much they have grown.
Bethany has dyed her hair brown, and has started walking around the town pretending to be Spencer on occasion. From season 6 on it's hard to know when you are seeing Spencer or when you are seeing Bethany.
The Doll House was Bethany's tipping point — she was tired of sitting back and watching Ali and Charlotte get away with everything. Bethany started harassing Ali and Charlotte. The new torment Ali and Charlotte were facing plus the fact the Liars were getting closer to discovering that Charlotte was “Charles" meant they needed a new strategy.
Ali led the girls to Charlotte as part of a plan. All of the 6A finale was staged. The Liars were locked in another room to see the whole confession on tape so that Charlotte and Alison could tell their pre-rehearsed story without interruptions or questions. Some of it was true, but most of the story was staged to make Charlotte and Ali seem more sympathetic than they are.
It was during this moment that Sara Harvey also decided she no longer wanted to be on the same team as Charlotte and Ali, and she joined the AD team. Five years later she was solidly working with Jenna and Bethany. Bethany had formed many alliances and the AD team includes Jenna, Melissa, Wren, Sydney, and Sara. Ironically, the two people who shared the stories of the Liars bullying them in the first place — Mona and Lucas — are squarely on the side of the Liars now, and can see how much they have grown.
Bethany has dyed her hair brown, and has started walking around the town pretending to be Spencer on occasion. From season 6 on it's hard to know when you are seeing Spencer or when you are seeing Bethany.
16 of 16
What was Liar's Lament for?
After Charlotte was revealed as A, the girls felt safe. They moved on with their lives — went off to college and found jobs. They returned to Rosewood because Charlotte was set to be released. At this point Ali and Charlotte have "become friends" (no one realizing they were always friends). However, Ali is only willing to fight for Charlotte to be released if she promises to not torture her friends anymore.
Charlotte is released, but killed that day by Mona out of self defense. At first Ali was AD. She wanted to know who killed her partner in crime and best friend. Her first suspect — Aria. After that, she suspected Hanna. Noel and Ali together tortured Hanna. Bethany broke in, pretending to be Spencer, to help Hanna stay strong and get out.
When the Liars found the tape of Noel in the Doll House, Noel knew exactly who set him up — Ali. At this point he breaks ties with Ali and Charlotte, and joined Jenna (and Bethany) to go after Ali and the Liars. This is when Bethany introduced Liar's Lament. Her goal now is to reveal some of the secrets from the last seven years. Plus she wants Ali to feel some of the torment she inflicted on others her whole life.
Bethany is the one that stole Emily’s eggs and implanted them into Ali, she wanted to show Ali that after years of passing the game back and forth, she had complete control once and for all. She had the Liars find Lucas' and Charlotte's comic books so they could understand the origin story of their own hell. She brought back the police report on Ezra so Aria and Ezra would deal with their past. When Ezra was leaving town and saw "Spencer" talking to Wren, it was actually Bethany talking to Wren. Bethany wanted Spencer to learn who her birth mother was, so she would get closer to learning about Bethany's identity. She wanted the Liars to realize Mona was on their side, and she wanted the truth about Charlotte's murder to come out.
There is one secret that AD still needs to expose — Ali's role in all of this. Once that happens Bethany can finally reveal her face. Finally, the Liars can learn they harmed more than just Jenna, all those years ago, in the harmful prank that started it all. And then they can move on.
After Charlotte was revealed as A, the girls felt safe. They moved on with their lives — went off to college and found jobs. They returned to Rosewood because Charlotte was set to be released. At this point Ali and Charlotte have "become friends" (no one realizing they were always friends). However, Ali is only willing to fight for Charlotte to be released if she promises to not torture her friends anymore.
Charlotte is released, but killed that day by Mona out of self defense. At first Ali was AD. She wanted to know who killed her partner in crime and best friend. Her first suspect — Aria. After that, she suspected Hanna. Noel and Ali together tortured Hanna. Bethany broke in, pretending to be Spencer, to help Hanna stay strong and get out.
When the Liars found the tape of Noel in the Doll House, Noel knew exactly who set him up — Ali. At this point he breaks ties with Ali and Charlotte, and joined Jenna (and Bethany) to go after Ali and the Liars. This is when Bethany introduced Liar's Lament. Her goal now is to reveal some of the secrets from the last seven years. Plus she wants Ali to feel some of the torment she inflicted on others her whole life.
Bethany is the one that stole Emily’s eggs and implanted them into Ali, she wanted to show Ali that after years of passing the game back and forth, she had complete control once and for all. She had the Liars find Lucas' and Charlotte's comic books so they could understand the origin story of their own hell. She brought back the police report on Ezra so Aria and Ezra would deal with their past. When Ezra was leaving town and saw "Spencer" talking to Wren, it was actually Bethany talking to Wren. Bethany wanted Spencer to learn who her birth mother was, so she would get closer to learning about Bethany's identity. She wanted the Liars to realize Mona was on their side, and she wanted the truth about Charlotte's murder to come out.
There is one secret that AD still needs to expose — Ali's role in all of this. Once that happens Bethany can finally reveal her face. Finally, the Liars can learn they harmed more than just Jenna, all those years ago, in the harmful prank that started it all. And then they can move on.
Advertisement