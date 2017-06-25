I'm not sure anyone knew just how successful Pretty Little Liars would be when it started. I didn't expect that 160 episodes later (7 years, folks!), I would still be tuning in every Tuesday to figure out the identity of A. With the series finale airing this week, the pressure to solve the last few mysteries is on. Who is A, why has this person tortured the Liars for seven years, and how are they paying for all of the high-tech 24/7 surveillance efforts?
There are a lot of things that any good PLL theory needs to touch on. This murder mystery has involved 13 dead bodies (even though not all of these bodies remained dead) — Noel Kahn (Brant Daugherty), Sara Harvey (Dre Davis), Archer Dunhill (Huw Collins), Charlotte DiLaurentis/CeCe Drake (Vanessa Ray), Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish), Shana Fring (Aeriél Miranda), Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), Bethany Young, Jessica DiLaurentis (Andrea Parker), Garrett Reynolds (Yani Gellman), Detective Wilden (Bryce Johnson), Maya St. Germain (Bianca Lawson), and Ian Thomas (Ryan Merriman). Plus, at times it feels like everyone in Rosewood has dated everyone, and half the show is related so there are a lot of possible motives.
I am part of that passionate fandom who has spent hours upon hours speculating how the show would end. I have emailed out theories to my friends before every season finale in the past. However, since this is the series finale, I'm sharing my final theory beyond my contact list. Hello, the whole internet, this is my PLL end game theory.
